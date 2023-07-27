Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Florida Commission on Ethics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Freddie Figgers and Ashley Lukis and the reappointment of Edwin Moore to the Florida Commission on Ethics.

Freddie Figgers

Figgers is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Figgers Communication, Inc. He was recently appointed to the State Board of Administration’s Investment Advisory Council and is the former Vice Chair of the Enterprise Florida Board of Directors. In 2020, Figgers was named “Best in Business” by Inc. Magazine.

Ashley Lukis

Lukis is a Shareholder at GrayRobinson, P.A. She was listed among the 2023 Florida Super Lawyers Rising Stars by Super Lawyers Magazine. Lukis earned her bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies and her juris doctor from Florida State University.

Edwin Moore, PhD

Moore is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida. He was previously appointed as a member of the Governor’s Efficiency Task Force and CareerSource Florida. Moore earned his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees from Florida State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

