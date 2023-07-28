Warrant arrest & Animal Cruelty/Royalton Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2003516

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 07/25/23 3:00 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 107, Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: Warrant arrest (bad checks), Cruelty to Animals

ACCUSED: Colby W. Johnson (26 YOA)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/25/2023 at approximately 3:00 pm, Mindy Pike (Mendon) contacted the Vermont State Police because she observed a male punching a canine on Route 107 in the town of Bethel. The State Police contacted Colby W. Johnson walking on Route 107 with a German Shephard. Further investigation revealed that Johnson had an active arrest Warrant for writing bad checks. Johnson was subsequently cited and released with an additional charge of Animal Cruelty.

Johnson was released with a criminal citation and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division, on July 26, 2023, at 0830 hours to answer for the bad check charge & September 5, 2023, at 0830 hours to answer the criminal charge of Animal Cruelty in Vermont Superior Court-Windsor Criminal Division.

Anyone with information about Johnson striking his German Shephard is asked to contact the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.