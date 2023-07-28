Governor Reynolds Introduces Government Alignment Model, State Branding

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Reynolds today announced that her administration successfully implemented the alignment bill passed by the legislature last session. Senate File 514, which became effective on July 1, reduces the number of cabinet-level departments from 37 to 16 by consolidating agencies with similar functions and centralizing programs that serve similar needs. The legislation also eliminated more than 500 unfilled positions and is projected to save the state $214 million over four years.

"It was about a year ago that we began a comprehensive assessment of state government to identify ways to operate more efficiently and effectively,” Governor Reynolds stated. “Together with leaders from all state agencies, we identified opportunities to align operations, resources, and services to better meet the needs of Iowans.”

More than 100 state employees were directly involved in alignment planning, preparation, and implementation over the last year. When the bill was signed into law on April 4, enterprise and department teams had three months in which to implement the changes by the July 1 effective date.

“It’s difficult to grasp the size and scope of this undertaking, especially with such an aggressive timeline. Most people would say it couldn’t be done,” said Governor Reynolds. “But our team was fully committed, and I am deeply grateful for their exceptional work that made it possible.”

The governor also introduced a new state logo that will be adopted by executive branch departments and used to market Iowa to attract businesses and workforce and grow the state’s population.

“Iowa’s national profile is on the rise, our reputation is strong, and Americans all around the country have taken notice. We are perfectly positioned to capitalize on this point in time by building Iowa’s brand,” Gov. Reynolds said. “A strong brand will sharpen our competitive edge and help us stand out from other states.”

To develop the logo and brand strategy, the state worked with FleishmanHillard, Iowa Economic Development Authority’s marketing agency and creator of This is Iowa, the state’s tourism campaign, which has aired nationally the last two years. The new state logo features a familiar landscape scene with a road to the horizon representing opportunity. The tagline, Freedom to Flourish, communicates a motivating message that in Iowa, there are unlimited opportunities to succeed.

The new logo will first be used across state government websites, making them more consistent and recognizable to Iowans and others. Plans are also underway to update welcome signs along Iowa’s primary entry points on Interstates 80 and 35 and other roadways. The brand implementation will be a phased, months-long approach using existing budgets to replenish or refresh materials as necessary.

Following is an overview of alignment changes by department: