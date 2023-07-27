GEARING UP FOR THE CELEBRATIONS The State of Delaware hires 250th Anniversary Coordinator

The Delaware Heritage Commission and the Delaware Public Archives are pleased to announce the hiring of Ms. Margaret Hughes for the position of The State of Delaware’s 250th Anniversary Coordinator. Ms. Hughes will be responsible for communicating, coordinating, and collaborating with individuals, organizations, and entities to advance and implement both public and private activities that celebrate the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding. She will work closely with and actively support an array of historical, educational, and tourism organizations state-wide to maximize opportunities related to the commemorative period.

Ms. Hughes brings with her almost twenty years of experience as a museum educator consultant, having worked at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and Historic Hudson Valley in New York. Ms. Hughes has also served as a reviewer for grants to the National Endowment for the Humanities and is a current member of the University of Delaware Anti-racism Initiative Project. Ms. Hughes holds a bachelor’s degree in American Studies, a master’s degree in museum education, and is currently pursuing a PhD in the History of American Civilization at the University of Delaware.

Interview requests may be directed to Margaret.Hughes@Delaware.gov or by calling 302-744-5067.

Pictured in Photo:

Stephen M. Marz, CA, Director & State Archivist, Delaware Public Archives; Margaret Hughes, The State of Delaware 250th Anniversary Coordinator and Richard “Dick” Carter, Chairperson, Delaware Heritage Commission