Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Announces Jennifer Griffith as Legal Counsel

PROVIDENCE, RI, RHODE ISLAND, July 28 - Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today announced that Jennifer Griffith has joined the RI Department of State as Legal Counsel.

"We are honored to have Jennifer join our team as Legal Counsel for the Rhode Island Department of State," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "Her immense experience in State government and the legal system will be a tremendous asset in our efforts to strengthen our democracy, improve our elections systems, and increase civic education."

Prior to joining the Department of State, Griffith served as the State of Rhode Island's Child Advocate, having been appointed in 2016 by Governor Gina Raimondo. As Child Advocate, Griffith conducted many investigations resulting in improved safety of children in State care and the child welfare system in Rhode Island, including significant changes to the practices of the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth & Families. Under her leadership, the Office of the Child Advocate doubled its staff and budget. Before being appointed as Child Advocate, Griffith served as a staff attorney for Rhode Island Legal Services for ten years, representing low-income clients in all family court matters.

Griffith is a member of the Rhode Island Women's Bar Association and the Rhode Island Bench/Bar Committee, and serves on the Executive Board of the Edward P. Gallogly American Inn of Court.

Griffith received a bachelor's degree from the College of the Holy Cross and a Juris Doctorate from Roger Williams University School of Law. Griffith is licensed to practice in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and the United States Federal District Court of Rhode Island.

###