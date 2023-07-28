Starting Soon: Five Villages Added for Residential Mawar Debris Removal

As The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) continues working to collect Typhoon Mawar related residential debris throughout the island of Guam, residential pick-up will begin in Santa Rita, Umatac and Yigo on July 31. Pick-up will begin in Dedado on Aug. 1 and in Inalåhan Aug. 4. Residents in these villages are encouraged to separate debris by type and place it within the right of way (ROW) within 10 ft of the curb prior to the start of pick-up.

Although this program is beginning this week in certain parts of the island, exact dates for each village will be communicated on a local level and debris should not be placed in the ROW until the community is notified.

The speed and success of the mission will depend on residents properly sorting the debris prior to contractors arriving. All storm debris must be sorted by residents into four categories (vegetative debris, large appliances, construction and demolition debris and metal) and brought to the ROW.

Debris should not block the roadway, fire hydrants, powerlines, utilities or transformer boxes. In addition, debris should not be blocked by parked cars, abandoned cars, or by other means.

It is important to sort and place debris in the ROW prior to the pick-up date listed for your village to avoid missing the crews that will be working their way through the community.

To make the process quick and efficient there will be separate trucks for each category of eligible debris (debris refinement, vegetative debris, appliances, construction and demolition debris and metal.) These trucks may arrive at different times in the clean-up process.

This is a free program available for all residential properties including apartments, condominiums.

For information on Guam’s disaster recovery, visit our website .