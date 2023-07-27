Senators introduced a bill Thursday that aims to protect the intellectual property of American companies, particularly small business owners, from foreign actors through law enforcement and new policy proposals.

Sens. Tammy Baldwin and John Cornyn, the IDEA Act’s co-sponsors, said the legislation will help keep U.S. innovation in America.

The IDEA Act is supported by the University of Wisconsin Law School, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition, according to the lawmakers.

[Adapted from: Senators aim to protect small businesses from foreign IP theft with new bill. July 27, 2023, CNBC]