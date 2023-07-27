Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,231 in the last 365 days.

Senators aim to protect small businesses from foreign IP theft with new bill

Senators introduced a bill Thursday that aims to protect the intellectual property of American companies, particularly small business owners, from foreign actors through law enforcement and new policy proposals.

Sens. Tammy Baldwin and John Cornyn, the IDEA Act’s co-sponsors, said the legislation will help keep U.S. innovation in America.

The IDEA Act is supported by the University of Wisconsin Law School, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition, according to the lawmakers.

[Adapted from: Senators aim to protect small businesses from foreign IP theft with new bill. July 27, 2023, CNBC]

You just read:

Senators aim to protect small businesses from foreign IP theft with new bill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more