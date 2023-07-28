Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,046 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,220 in the last 365 days.

Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Announces Jennifer Griffith as Legal Counsel

PROVIDENCE, RI - Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today announced that Jennifer Griffith has joined the RI Department of State as Legal Counsel.

"We are honored to have Jennifer join our team as Legal Counsel for the Rhode Island Department of State," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "Her immense experience in State government and the legal system will be a tremendous asset in our efforts to strengthen our democracy, improve our elections systems, and increase civic education."

Prior to joining the Department of State, Griffith served as the State of Rhode Island's Child Advocate, having been appointed in 2016 by Governor Gina Raimondo. As Child Advocate, Griffith conducted many investigations resulting in improved safety of children in State care and the child welfare system in Rhode Island, including significant changes to the practices of the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth & Families. Under her leadership, the Office of the Child Advocate doubled its staff and budget. Before being appointed as Child Advocate, Griffith served as a staff attorney for Rhode Island Legal Services for ten years, representing low-income clients in all family court matters.

Griffith is a member of the Rhode Island Women's Bar Association and the Rhode Island Bench/Bar Committee, and serves on the Executive Board of the Edward P. Gallogly American Inn of Court.

Griffith received a bachelor's degree from the College of the Holy Cross and a Juris Doctorate from Roger Williams University School of Law. Griffith is licensed to practice in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and the United States Federal District Court of Rhode Island.

###

You just read:

Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Announces Jennifer Griffith as Legal Counsel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more