Celebrate International Beer Day at Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant
Each location sports locally brewed onsite draftsBROOMFIELD, CO, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for an exhilarating celebration of the art of brewing as Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, the esteemed brewery known for its fusion of German precision brewing and American craft beer, celebrates International Beer Day on Friday, Aug 4. Gordon Biersch boasts over 25 years of brewing excellence. Each restaurant houses an onsite brewery, where dedicated Brewmasters passionately craft exceptional beers, adhering to the highest German standards and utilizing the purest ingredients.
Each Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant houses an onsite brewery where dedicated Brewmasters passionately craft exceptional beers, adhering to the highest German standards and utilizing the purest ingredients.
International Beer Day is a global toast to the art of brewing and the camaraderie it fosters worldwide. At Gordon Biersch, every aspect of the brewing process is carefully executed, resulting in clean, fresh German lagers and the finest American craft beer. Gordon Biersch's dedication to quality has been acknowledged with numerous Gold Medals at prestigious events such as the Great American Beer Festival® and World Beer Cup.
"Our dedication to brewing authentic beer shines through every glass we pour," said Chris Rafferty, Director of Brewing Operation for Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. "From the weighing and milling of the malt to the primary and secondary fermentations, each step is meticulously executed to ensure the highest quality and flavor profiles. We are thrilled to celebrate International Beer Day, inviting beer enthusiasts to savor the sophistication and craftsmanship found in our brews."
Gordon Biersch's commitment to excellence extends beyond their beer. Their elevated brewery restaurant menu is crafted to complement the locally brewed beers perfectly. With a focus on preparing everything fresh-to-order by their skilled chefs, guests can enjoy a sophisticated gourmet food experience alongside their hand-crafted brews.
Join Gordon Biersch on International Beer Day and indulge in their range of sophisticated brews. From the Maibock with its raisin and bready maltiness to the Golden Export, a light and refreshing Helles lager, each beer exemplifies the artistry and craftsmanship behind its offerings. Don't miss the West Coast IPA bursting with grapefruit citrus hop flavor and the Märzen, an incredibly smooth Bavarian lager with a mildly sweet Munich Malt finish.
For more information about the events and offerings, visit https://gordonbierschrestaurants.com/
About Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant
Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, founded more than 25 years ago, is the epitome of German precision brewing fused with American craft beer innovation. At each Gordon Biersch location, guests will find an onsite brewery where local brew masters meticulously adhere to the highest German standards to create exceptional beers.
Gordon Biersch’s commitment to quality extends beyond the beer. Every item on the menu is prepared fresh to order by skilled chefs, resulting in an elevated brewery restaurant experience.
With eight restaurants across the United States and around the world, Gordon Biersch has established a global presence while staying true to its brewing heritage. Gordon Biersch’s dedication to excellence has earned the company numerous gold medals at both the Great American Beer Festival® and World Beer Cup, solidifying its position as an esteemed brand in the craft beer industry.
Visit gordonbierschrestaurants.com to explore Gordon Biersch’s diverse menu offerings, learn more about the brewing process, and find the nearest Gordon Biersch location.
Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
email us here