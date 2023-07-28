Women Connect Live 2023 hosted by Tennessee Women Connect
A conference bringing the women of Nashville the tools to learn, connect, grow and BREAKTHROUGH to the next level!
Women Connect LIVE is one of my favorite days of the year. Bringing the community together to learn and grow has been my goal. This year will be extra special and impactful. I cannot wait!”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Connect LIVE 2023 is Tennessee Women Connect’s annual conference that brings women together for a full day of learning, connecting and growing - both professionally and personally. In years past, the ever popular women’s conference has been focused on being fearless in business and abundant in your mindset. This year, the event focuses on equipping women to breakthrough to the next level. Attendees will emerge prepared to break through to higher levels of success and happiness, allowing them to learn new and unique tools to reach new heights in business.
— Lucy Miller
This year’s conference offers an exceptional lineup of speakers from all over the country that have shattered glass ceilings, broken barriers, and overcome harsh mindset patterns to achieve unparalleled success in business and in life. Panel discussions filled with priceless insights from area experts will round out the premier event for women leaders. The marketplace will be filled with 30 diverse, women-led businesses to meet and support. A VIP Luncheon is also available for those with VIP admission. The VIP admission will afford a special opportunity to network with the speakers, and the chance to share your business with the other attendees!
Lucy Miller, founder of Tennessee Women Connect, says, “Women Connect LIVE is one of my favorite days of the year. Bringing the community together to learn and grow has been my goal from this network’s inception and the connections that are formed and strengthened at this event are unrivaled. This year will be extra special and impactful as we have strategically brought in top tier speakers and planned special details of our day to bring the most value to our attendees. I cannot wait!”
The conference will take place on September 28, 2023 from 9am - 6pm CST at The Loveless Cafe Barn on 8400 TN 100 in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets are available for purchase here.
For those who are interested in showcasing their products or services in the marketplace, 30 vendors and slots are still available! The marketplace will be available throughout the day for our attendees to shop. More information can be found here.
Future plans include additional states of expansion, additional chapters throughout Tennessee and Alabama, and growing our community of AMAZING women in business!
