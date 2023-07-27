Pelosi Introduces House Resolution to Honor Tony Bennett

Washington, D.C. – Today, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi introduced a resolution on the Floor of the House to honor the life and legacy of legendary artist Tony Bennett. The resolution was introduced as part of a joint effort led by Speaker Emerita Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for Congressional recognition of the iconic American singer’s 97th birthday, August 3rd, as Tony Bennett Day.

“Tony Bennett was a national treasure: an extraordinarily gifted singer, a great humanitarian and a true American patriot,” Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said. “For seven decades, Tony graced us with his beautiful voice, skillful song-writing and classic tunes. His legendary musical legacy was fittingly recognized, and as historic was Tony’s devotion to serving his Nation. This resolution appropriately honors Tony’s extraordinary legacy and celebrates his unsurpassed artistry and patriotic leadership.”

“We lost an American icon last week, a son of Astoria, Queens, and one of the most beloved singers of our time, the incomparable, wonderful, caring, Tony Bennett,” said Senator Chuck Schumer. “It didn’t matter if you were young or old, a close friend or a new fan, everyone just loved Tony. Just to hear him sing a few bars brought so much joy to so many people. Tony Bennett leaves behind a tremendous legacy that will inspire generations of artists to come, and I look forward to passing this resolution honoring him.”

Sponsored in the House by Speaker Emerita Pelosi, the Resolution expresses support for the designation of August 3, 2023, as “Tony Bennett Day.” Speaker Emerita Pelosi’s Resolution accompanies and endorses Leader Schumer’s Resolution in the Senate to designate Tony Bennett Day.