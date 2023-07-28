Preliminary Agenda Announced for 2023 UAS Summit & Expo
Produced by UAS Magazine, the UAS Summit will provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of the current state of the unmanned aircraft systems industry.GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UAS Magazine announced the preliminary agenda for the 2023 UAS Summit & Expo, the upper Midwest’s premier unmanned aircraft systems event, taking place October 10-11, 2023, in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Similar to last year, a special event will take place on Monday, October 9th at Grand Sky Business and Aviation Park featuring a viewing of the state-of-the-art Grand Sky Business Park. This event is free to registered attendees who are citizens of the U.S.
“North Dakota is known as one of the major industry hubs for commercial UAS activity, and the Grand Forks Region plays a leading role within that ecosystem,” says John Nelson, vice president at UAS Magazine. “We are excited to see the UAS Summit and Expo continue to expand and showcase the capabilities of the region. Even more exciting is the ever-growing list of companies that are joining the conversation within the North Dakota UAS industry.”
This year, highlighted keynote addresses will be given on Tuesday and Wednesday from national and local legislative and industry decision-makers such as:
Day 1
• Senator John Hoeven, U.S. Senate
• Senator Kevin Cramer, U.S. Senate
• Representative from the Grand Forks Air Force Base
• Melissa Cangelosi, Northrop Grumman
Day 2
• Michael Robbins, Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI)
• Abby Smith, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
• Matt Cornelius, Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA)
• Lt. Governor Tammy Miller, North Dakota Office of the Governor
• Andrew Armacost, President, University of North Dakota
Participants will have the exclusive opportunity to attend FLYING HY, which focuses on the revolutionary advancements and possibilities in hydrogen aviation, while also gaining access to the UAS Summit and Expo, exploring the transformative potential of unmanned systems.
“We are excited to once again showcase some of the most influential UAS entities from United States Senators, top-ranking military officials, DoD contractors, and innovative start-up companies,” says Danielle Piekarski, program coordinator for UAS Magazine.
This year’s agenda has been created with informative and timely presentations based on a ratings committee. The agenda will feature speakers with expertise on a specific topic area, including: detect and avoid solutions; government and military applications for UAS; and the implications of AI on autonomous systems.
The 2023 program will have presentations given by the most influential UAS entities from around the world, such as:
• Northrop Grumman Corporation
• U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations
• D-Fend Solutions
• Dedrone
• Vigilant Aerospace Systems
• Sagetech Avionics
• United States Geographical Survey
• TruWeather Solutions
• University of North Dakota
• Censys Technologies
• Iridium
The Summit, taking place in the original epicenter of drone research, offers the most open airspace in the country. The Northern Plains has become the “Silicon Valley of Drones,” and the sky is now filled with activity from commercial, government and military users. For more information, visit www.TheUASsummit.com.
