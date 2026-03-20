Agendas Released for Co-Located Events at 42nd Annual International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo

Produced by BBI International, Sustainable Fuels, CCS and Ethanol 101 expand FEW into a hub for biofuel innovation, carbon management and education

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- – BBI International and Ethanol Producer Magazine are pleased to announce that agendas are now available for the co-located events taking place alongside the 42nd Annual International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW), scheduled for June 2–4, in St. Louis, Missouri. The co-located events include the Sustainable Fuels Summit Carbon Capture & Storage Summit and the Ethanol 101 seminar, each offering focused programming designed to complement and expand upon the core FEW agenda.Together, these events provide attendees with a comprehensive view of today’s rapidly evolving biofuels landscape, from next-generation fuel production and carbon management strategies to foundational industry knowledge and workforce development. By convening these programs under one roof, the FEW creates a unique environment for collaboration across ethanol, biomass-based diesel and emerging fuel sectors.The Sustainable Fuels Summit serves as a premier forum for producers seeking to optimize operations and scale production of low-carbon fuels. Produced by Biodiesel Magazine and SAF Magazine, the summit delivers in-depth technical content on process technologies, equipment innovations and operational strategies that improve efficiency, increase throughput and enhance fuel quality. Attendees will hear from technology providers, engineers, consultants and producers while engaging in discussions aimed at advancing the biomass-based diesel sector. Registration is free of charge for employees of operating biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel production facilities.The Carbon Capture & Storage Summit offers a comprehensive look at one of the most transformative opportunities in the biofuels industry. As carbon capture deployment accelerates, the summit will explore project economics, infrastructure development and the financial and marketplace impacts of implementation. The program is designed to help producers understand how carbon capture and storage can position ethanol and biodiesel as some of the lowest carbon liquid fuels available while navigating regulatory, technical and investment considerations.Ethanol 101 will provide a one-day, in-depth overview of the ethanol industry, covering its history, science, production processes and market fundamentals. Led by some of the industry’s most recognized professionals, the seminar is designed for newcomers and professionals alike, offering essential knowledge alongside valuable networking opportunities with industry leaders and peers.“The co-located events at this year’s FEW are designed to reflect where the industry is heading,” said Anna Simet, director of content at BBI International. “The Sustainable Fuels Summit highlights the rapid evolution of biomass-based diesel and SAF production, while the Carbon Capture & Storage Summit underscores the critical role of decarbonization in strengthening the value of ethanol and other biofuels. Paired with Ethanol 101, which builds essential understanding for both new and experienced attendees, these programs create a well-rounded platform that supports innovation, education and long-term growth across the entire biofuels sector.”About Ethanol Producer MagazineNow in its 32nd year of continuous publication, Ethanol Producer Magazine is the ethanol industry’s premier trade journal. With its commitment to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution, it is widely recognized as the business-to-business publication of note throughout the global ethanol industry. With compelling profiles, insightful news and commentary, and engaging features on plant optimization, research, science, technology, equipment, environmental health and safety, compliance, marketing, policy and industry events, Ethanol Producer Magazine is the magazine ethanol producers turn to.About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world’s leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest and longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, International Biomass Conference & Expo, Sustainable Fuels Summit: SAF, Renewable Diesel & Biodiesel, North American SAF Conference & Expo and Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, as well as a series of influential regional events. Our publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine, and Carbon Capture Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors, including ethanol, biomass, pellets, biogas, RNG, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biodiesel & renewable diesel and as well as the UAS industry, which focuses on unmanned aerial systems.At BBI International, our mission is to connect, inform, and advance the bio-energy and unmanned aerial systems industries, driving growth and fostering innovation in these critical sectors of the global economy.

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