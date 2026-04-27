Companies Set to Pitch to Investors at International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo

Produced by Ethanol Producer Magazine, the FEW delivers a high-energy, all-access look at the forces shaping today’s ethanol industry.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethanol Producer Magazine announced this week the six companies selected to pitch to a panel of angel investors and venture capital firms at the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo , taking place June 2-4 in St. Louis, Missouri.“Pitch Day at the Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo showcases the cutting edge of our industry—from breakthrough technologies to bold new startups redefining what is possible in biofuels,” said John Nelson, chief operating officer at Ethanol Producer Magazine. “This platform not only connects innovators with decision-makers, but also helps accelerate the future of ethanol through collaboration, investment, and fresh ideas.”Each company submitted an application and was selected by a panel of seasoned industry experts. The six companies chosen to present in person at the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo are:• ucrop.itucrop.it is a verified MRV and field-to-market traceability platform for agriculture and biofuels. With 29 million verified hectares across 17 countries and 58 corporate clients—including Nestlé, Heineken, Bayer, Mondelez, COFCO, and Neste—the platform delivers ISO 14065-grade verified feedstock data. For U.S. ethanol and biodiesel producers, ucrop.it supports qualification for §45Z Clean Fuel Production Credits under the February 2026 proposed rules.• Gross-Wen Technologies (GWT)Gross-Wen Technologies provides sustainable, algae-based wastewater treatment solutions using its patented Revolving Algal Biofilm (RAB™) system. The technology removes nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus, reduces energy consumption and carbon footprint, and converts waste into valuable algae-based products—helping municipalities and industrial facilities improve water quality while recovering resources.• RimbaRimba is an AI-powered compliance and operational intelligence platform purpose-built for energy and industrial companies. It supports enterprise-grade security requirements, including data isolation, audit logs, and deployment within customer-controlled environments, ensuring full compliance with internal IT and regulatory policies.• Universal Fuel Technologies (UFT)Universal Fuel Technologies is commercializing Flexiforming, a catalytic process that converts mixed hydrocarbons and alcohols into gasoline and low-carbon sustainable aviation fuel. The process offers approximately 50% lower operating costs than conventional ethanol-to-jet pathways and achieves carbon intensity below 20% of the feedstock CI. By repurposing existing refining infrastructure instead of building greenfield plants, UFT enables scalable SAF deployment in 15–16 months at significantly reduced capital costs.• Integrated DynamicsIntegrated Dynamics is a Chicago-based startup developing advanced, high-temperature biocatalysts for producing solvents from agricultural residues within existing ethanol infrastructure. Its High-Temperature Fermentation (HTF) process utilizes extremophilic archaea to enable high-throughput production of chemicals such as ethanol, acetone, isopropanol, and hydrogen from both starch- and cellulosic feedstocks. The platform offers advantages in energy efficiency, sterility, product recovery, and continuous processing, with record-setting high-temperature enzyme performance.• BiosimoBiosimo is a Houston-based chemical technology company converting bioethanol into high-value platform chemicals—beginning with bio-acetic acid—through a proprietary catalytic process. Designed to compete with fossil-based chemicals on cost and scale, Biosimo partners with ethanol producers to expand into higher-margin markets and diversify revenue streams.“This year’s Pitch Day drew an impressive pool of applicants, and after a competitive selection process, six standout companies were chosen for their innovation, potential impact, and relevance to the future of ethanol,” said Marla DeFoe, senior marketing and advertising manager for Ethanol Producer Magazine. “These finalists represent the cutting edge of biofuel technology and business—and Pitch Day offers them a unique platform to connect with industry leaders who can help bring those ideas to scale.”Investors who are interested in attending Pitch Day at the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo can reach out to DeFoe at mdefoe@bbiinternational.com.The largest and longest-running ethanol conference in the world, the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo brings together ethanol producers, industry experts, and policymakers to drive innovation and chart the course of the industry’s future. Now in its 42nd year, the conference will take place June 2-4 in St. Louis, Missouri.To view the agenda and full schedule visit: www.fuelethanolworkshop.com About Ethanol Producer MagazineNow in its 32nd year of continuous publication, Ethanol Producer Magazine is the ethanol industry’s premier trade journal. With its commitment to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution, it is widely recognized as the business-to-business publication of note throughout the global ethanol industry. With compelling profiles, insightful news and commentary, and engaging features on plant optimization, research, science, technology, equipment, environmental health and safety, compliance, marketing, policy and industry events, Ethanol Producer Magazine is the magazine ethanol producers turn to.About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world’s leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest and longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, International Biomass Conference & Expo, Sustainable Fuels Summit: SAF, Renewable Diesel & Biodiesel, North American SAF Conference & Expo and Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, as well as a series of influential regional events. Our publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine, and Carbon Capture Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors, including ethanol, biomass, pellets, biogas, RNG, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biodiesel & renewable diesel and as well as the UAS industry, which focuses on unmanned aerial systems.At BBI International, our mission is to connect, inform, and advance the bio-energy and unmanned aerial systems industries, driving growth and fostering innovation in these critical sectors of the global economy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.