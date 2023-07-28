GET A GRIP Resurfacing Franchise Opens in Des Moines
Joining Get A Grip gives me the opportunity to offer customers a way to improve and beautify their interior surfaces. I want to grow a business I can leave to my children and grandchildren.”DES MOINES, IA, USA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- . Chad Wiltsey has joined the nationwide network of Get A Grip Franchising, expanding the resurfacing leader’s reach to the Des Moines area. Get A Grip Des Moines repairs and resurfaces cracked fiberglass bathtubs, scratched or stained porcelain tile, and even Formica, laminate or cultured marble kitchen countertops and cabinets. All at a fraction of the cost of replacing them.
Wiltsey spent time in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where Get A Grip is headquartered, to learn more about Get A Grip’s exclusive products and techniques. Unlike other training programs, Get A Grip puts its franchisees directly into the field, training them on actual customer jobs. This is where franchisees learn to resurface and restore practically every surface in the home: countertops, showers, tubs, tile and cabinets.
Wiltsey had worked in telecommunications with Sprint and AT&T for more than 25 years in a variety of managerial, technical and engineering positions. After a layoff earlier this year, he started researching franchises. He found Get A Grip to be the perfect match because of its family-focus, reasonable cost structure, franchise support, and industry-leading products.
“I’ve always been interested in working with my hands - I’ve remodeled bathrooms, built decks, and done lots of painting. It was exciting to talk with friends and family about this opportunity that marries my technical, managerial and business background. And I’ve already got customers lined up!” Wiltsey says. “Joining Get A Grip gives me the opportunity to offer customers a way to improve and beautify their interior surfaces and, as the business grows, eventually bring my wife Gina and daughter into the sales and administrative sides. I really want to grow a business that I can eventually leave to my children and grandchildren.”
Get A Grip's dedication to researching, creating, and implementing new and increasingly efficient techniques and products sets the company apart from others in the remodeling industry. The company even holds numerous unique registered trademarks. Unbeatable warranties help Get A Grip back up its claim that it has the best products and the best processes in the industry. Get A Grip’s breakthrough proprietary and exclusive products, which are designed for laminate, porcelain, fiberglass, and tile surfaces, cure in just 24 hours.
Get A Grip leads the resurfacing industry in the 31 locations across 18 states where Get A Grip Resurfacing now outsells and outperforms their competitors. Get A Grip debuted on the Entrepreneur®’s Franchise 500® list of franchise companies in the United States and Canada in 2007.
