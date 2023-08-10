Pop Queen Debbie Gibson "Love Don't Care" - Photo credit: Nick Spanos Pop Queen Debbie Gibson Pop Queen Debbie Gibson Pop Queen Debbie Gibson Pop Queen Debbie Gibson "Love Don't Care" - Photo credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Pop Queen Debbie Gibson Releases Official Music Video "Love Don't Care" - The Disco Party of the Summer

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With a debut on Rolling Stone, "Love Don't Care" has become the disco party of the summer. The official music video was accepted to MTV as well as available at: LIT TV / Premium Television Network (Roku, Android TV, Firestick, Samsung, LG, Amazon TV), ROCKTV Mix Channel (Roku), and ‘My Music Video Channel’, Saorsa TV Network (Roku and Amazon Fire TV). "Love Don’t Care" can be heard on SXM’s Utopia channel and is getting mix show spins at WKTU, KHTS, WRVW, WJFX and SXM BPM.

"It’s a message that love isn’t restricted by boundaries of gender, age, race, or sexuality. It’s also proof that Debbie’s electric youth is timeless." - Rob Sheffield of Rolling Stone.

“I feel there’s been a modern disco resurgence thanks to artists like Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, and Lizzo,” Gibson said. “This video pays homage to Seventies queens like Cher and Donna Summer and the era of the variety show."

For over three decades, Debbie Gibson has proven she’s an entertainer of immeasurable talent. From singer, songwriter and musician to actress and dancer, she embodies what it truly means to be an entertainer. A music prodigy, Gibson burst on the Billboard Pop Charts at the tender age of 16 with the self-penned “Only In My Dreams.” The “Original Pop Princess” quickly became the youngest artist ever to write, produce and perform a No. 1 hit song, “Foolish Beat,” on the Billboard Hot 100 and entered the Guinness Book of World Records. To date, she is still the youngest female to hold that record. Gibson has sold more than 16 million albums worldwide and released 11 studio albums and five compilations.

Gibson has starred in 17 musicals in 17 years, from Broadway's Les Miserables to the West End's Grease. In 2016, Gibson created, executive produced, and starred in Hallmark Channel’s “Summer of Dreams,” and reunited with Robert Gant to walk down the aisle in the sequel, “Wedding of Dreams,” which premiered in 2018. In 2019, Gibson joined NKOTB on The Mixtape Arena Tour. Later that year, she also served as a celebrity judge on Nickelodeon’s “America’s Most Musical Family.” In 2020, her single “Girls Night Out” soared to No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard and U.K. MusicWeek charts.

2021 was a busy year for Gibson. Her guest starring role in the musical episode of “Lucifer” debuted on Netflix. She took Vegas by storm with her pop soulmate in “Debbie Gibson & Joey McIntyre: Live from Las Vegas” mini residency at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas. Gibson released a new duet of “Lost in Your Eyes,” featuring Joey McIntyre, as well as the DJ Tracy Young co-penned “One Step Closer,” with an exclusive remix by DJ John Michael debuting on the Debbie Gibson Peloton Ride, 45 minutes devoted to Debbie’s iconic music catalog. Her first pop album of original material in 20 years, 'The Body Remembers', came out on her own label Stargirl Records to rave reviews. The new album promptly shot up to No. 2 on the Apple Pop Sales Charts and achieved one million streams in its first month.

In 2022, Stargirl Records released “One Step Closer Remixes” reaching No. 3 on the Swiss dance charts and landed at No. 8 on the Commercial Pop MusicWeek chart in the UK. Gibson appeared on numerous national television shows including CBS Secret Celebrity Renovation and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where Ms. Gibson showed off her musical chops while sitting in with The Roots. She embarked on a U.S. solo tour of “The Body Remembers” and celebrated the 35th anniversary of her debut album 'Out of the Blue' with three sold out shows in NYC, followed by the release of her first ever holiday album 'Winterlicious' and tour of the same name.

Earlier this year, Gibson competed against Donny Osmond on Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars and she was revealed as the “Nightowl” on Fox’s hit show The Masked Singer. This past summer, "The Body Remembers Encore Tour” rolled across the U.S. while she dropped her new single and music video for “Love Don’t Care," appeared on HSN's Christmas in July special, and released "Love Don't Care - The Remixes."

From No. 1 hits and platinum albums to starring roles on stage and screen, Gibson is a true force in the entertainment industry with timeless talent and charisma. Stay on top of all the latest music, tour information, and news at: https://debbiegibsonofficial.com, and on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/debbiegibson/, TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@debbiegibsonofficial/, Threads: https://www.threads.net/@debbiegibson, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DebbieGibsonOfficial/, YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/debbiegibsonofficial, and Twitter: http://Twitter.com/DebbieGibson.

Debbie Gibson - Love Don't Care (Official Music Video)