Reservoir Rd, Orange // Closure for road repair

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police Berlin

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

Reservoir Road in Orange will be closed for roadwork between George St and Lords Rd while they repair culverts in the roadway.

This closure is expected to be active this Monday the 31 until Wednesday the 2nd. The roads will be closed from 7am to 5pm only during the construction, and opened outside of these hours.

Motorists should seek alternate routes in the meantime. Please drive carefully.

