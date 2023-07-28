Submit Release
News Search

There were 944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,071 in the last 365 days.

Reservoir Rd, Orange // Closure for road repair

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police Berlin

 

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

 

Reservoir Road in Orange will be closed for roadwork between George St and Lords Rd while they repair culverts in the roadway.

 

This closure is expected to be active this Monday the 31 until Wednesday the 2nd. The roads will be closed from 7am to 5pm only during the construction, and opened outside of these hours.

Motorists should seek alternate routes in the meantime. Please drive carefully.

 

Thank you,

Cullen Gomes

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173

 

You just read:

Reservoir Rd, Orange // Closure for road repair

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more