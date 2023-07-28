MDA Returns to Redwood County for Farmfest 2023

Farmfest 2023 attendees should plan to visit the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s exhibit for information and resources on a wide variety of agriculture-related programs and topics. Farmfest is August 1 – 3, 2023, at the Historic Gilfillan Estate near Redwood Falls, Minnesota.

Featured Programs (every day):

Rural Finance Authority Loan Programs – farmers can find low- to zero-interest loans to help recover from natural disasters, improve farm facilities, restructure debt, expand livestock production, or help first-time farmers purchase land.

Grant Programs – learn more about MDA grant programs available to help increase productivity, improve efficiency, develop new agricultural products, and more.

Ag Weather Station Network – find out how you can get real-time weather information and air temperature inversion alerts to your cell phone via the 29 Minnesota weather stations incorporated into the North Dakota Ag Weather Network (NDAWN), and learn about the network’s upcoming expansion, thanks to additional funding from the Minnesota Legislature.

Minnesota Ag Water Quality Certification Program – learn how you can become certified in this popular water quality program and obtain regulatory certainty for a period of ten years.

Rural Mental Health Resources – find out about the people and organizations ready to help farmers and their families deal with stress, depression, and suicide.

Grain Indemnity Fund – The Legislature has established a new grain indemnity fund that will protect producers who have unpaid grain sales when grain buyers or warehouses become financially insolvent. Find out more about how it will work.

