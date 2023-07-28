EICCIO Advisors launches a corporate compliance and brand visibility consultancy in Guyana

EICCIO Advisors, led by industry vet Theon Alleyne, launches in Guyana offering SMEs compliance and brand visibility solutions.

We look forward to sharing global corporate compliance best practices and tools with our clients to ensure they meet and exceed expectations when exploring opportunities with international partners.”
— Theon Alleyne
GEORGETOWN, DEMERARA, GUYANA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Wall Street regulator and financial services industry veteran Theon Alleyne has launched a corporate compliance and brand visibility consultancy in Guyana under the brand EICCIO Advisors (EICCIO). EICCIO aims to provide a platform for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to position themselves to compete in a business environment where large companies generally have an advantage.

The company's launch coincides with National Small Business Week (NSBW), and a team from the company will participate in the NSBW Seminar & Expo on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The business model promises to create a path for SMEs away from a “who you know” approach to providing the mechanisms for professionals, entrepreneurs, and businesses that choose to become known for their product or service.

EICCIO’s clients will benefit from Mr. Alleyne’s regulatory and operational expertise gained from regulating publicly traded entities and financial services companies. His unique insider's perspective was gained from navigating complex regulatory and operational challenges and his key roles at NYSE, NYSE American, NASDAQ, and FINRA. In particular, domestic and non-domestic entities will be able to leverage EICCIO’s Government Compliance Approval service to become fully registered and approved to operate in Guyana. This service will be available to participants at the 9th CII India-LAC Conclave in New Delhi, August 3-4, 2023.

Outside of its legacy corporate compliance capabilities, EICCIO has successfully executed several projects locally, across the Caribbean, and in the USA on its brand visibility platform over the last two years. “We look forward to sharing global corporate compliance best practices and tools with our clients to ensure they meet and exceed expectations when exploring opportunities with international partners. Our training is designed to complete the transfer of knowledge and build the capacity of entities to quickly experience a return on investment,” said Theon Alleyne, Managing Consultant.

With the launch of the consulting service, EICCIO furthers its mission to help non-domestic businesses navigate the local regulatory regime, secure and maintain any required governmental approval, enhance their brand, and achieve operational excellence.

About EICCIO
Advisors EICCIO Advisors offer comprehensive compliance and brand omnipresence services, ensuring regulatory excellence and enhanced brand visibility. Our commitment to success, evidenced by a robust track record, positions EICCIO Advisors as a strategic partner in fostering business growth and compliance.

About

EICCIO Advisors, led by a former Wall Street regulator, excels in guiding businesses through intricate regulatory and operational challenges. Utilizing deep regulatory expertise, we provide comprehensive compliance and brand omnipresence consultancy. With a solid track record and commitment to success, we’re your strategic partner for growth and compliance.

