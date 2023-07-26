NSI Nails Guyana to participate in the National Small Business Week Expo.
Providing value as a nail technician is much more than being a beauty wizard. As the demographics of Guyana change, nail technicians must ensure that the care of nails occur with high quality products”GEORGETOWN, DEMERARA, GUYANA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NSI Nails Guyana (“NSI Guyana”) has signed an agreement and received approval to participate in the National Small Business Week Expo and Clinic at the Arthur Chung Convention Center in Georgetown, Guyana.
The upcoming expo will act as another platform through which NSI Guyana can introduce Guyanese to the NSI brand of professional salon-quality nail technician products that are made to the highest USA, UK, and European standards. NSI products are eco-friendlier, have a low or no odor, and all the ingredients are disclosed.
The National Small Business Week Expo and Clinic will be held on July 29th, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. under the slogan “Strategic Collaboration for Success.”
NSI Guyana’s participation in the Expo and Clinic reflects its commitment to educate the public on the need to be proactive in ensuring that the products used by their nail technicians during beauty and wellness treatments are as safe as possible. Taking the small step of asking questions could result in improved health and wellness.
Lexann McPhoy, NSI Regional Nail Technician Educator and owner of Lexann’s Nail Creations, stated, “Providing value as a nail technician is much more than being a beauty wizard. As the demographics of Guyana change, nail technicians must ensure that the care, maintenance, and aesthetic needs of nails occur with high-quality products.”
Nail salon tools, nail products, and best practices will be exhibited at the NSI Guyana booth, and the public will have the opportunity to see and experience the benefits of and quality results of NSI products.
NSI Guyana will be offering deals to visitors at its booth, including discount codes for future nail technician training.
About NSI Nails Guyana
NSI Nails Guyana is the local agent for NSI Caricom, which distributes nail products that are manufactured in a best-practices environment so that your customers have the best experience with quality nails. NSI Caricom is the exclusive NSI distributor to wholesale and retail customers within the 15 member Caricom nations, dependencies, associate, and observer countries, as well as the US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, and Cayman Islands. NSI products are professional-only, high-quality, premium USA-made products for discriminating clients. Clients love NSI products because they are low-maintenance and always result in a natural look and feel.
