Alpha Win Introduces Brand New Triathlon at Historic Wildflower Location
Alpha Win is proud to announce that it will be adding a new race to its California lineup at the location of the historic Wildflower Triathlon.BRADLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Win is proud to announce that it will be adding a new race to its California lineup at the location of the historic Wildflower Triathlon. The Alpha Win Lake San Antonio Triathlon will be held Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Bradley, California. Previously dubbed the “Woodstock of triathlons,” the site of the iconic and historic Wildflower Triathlon was one of the largest triathlons in the world, and was known for its festival-like atmosphere, reminiscent of the Woodstock Music and Art Fair in New York. The Wildflower Festival included a weekend full of triathlon events, music, and a celebration of all things endurance and wellness. Register now as part of the 48-hour flash sale to celebrate this exciting announcement as Alpha Win breathes new life into this memorable location.
Just a short drive from Paso Robles, Alpha Win is excited to invite athletes back to this incredible location and offer them a chance to conquer the tough, yet stunning course that surrounds Lake San Antonio. Following the swim in this beautiful lake, athletes will continue to a scenic bike ride around Monterey County, before running right alongside the lake on their way to the finish line and the amazing events that follow.
Alpha Win Lake San Antonio strives to keep the spirit of triathlon alive in central California. Standing by the motto, “A Distance For Everyone,” Alpha Win Lake San Antonio features Sprint, Olympic and 70.3 triathlon distances, coupled with aqua bike and duathlon options. The event joins the company’s extensive calendar of West Coast offerings, including the Napa Valley Triathlons in the Spring and Fall, the June Lake Triathlon, and the Palm Springs Triathlon.
Join Alpha Win for an unforgettable weekend at Lake San Antonio! Alpha Win Lake San Antonio is now open for registration at alpha.win/event/lake-san-antonio/. Register now during the 48 hour sale July 28-29, 2023 to take advantage of the lowest possible price!
About Alpha Win
Alpha Win is a triathlon and running event operator based in Saugerties, New York. Since its founding in 2011, Alpha Win has produced more than 150 triathlons and running races all over the United States. Alpha Win’s Vision is simply reflected in their motto since 2011, “A Distance for Everyone” and is achieved by producing multiple race distances in desirable destinations that are geared to each participant’s unique level of training, endurance capacity and personal goals. Alpha Win is dedicated to providing the professional quality of a national event producer while delivering the personalized service of a local race organizer. Visit www.Alpha.Win for more information.
