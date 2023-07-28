Coyote Hole Craft Beverages Announces the Launch of New Craft Brewery Brand: Mineral Brewing
Coyote Hole is opening their new craft brewing brand, Mineral Brewing, at their Lake Anna location in Virginia where both production & tasting room will resideMINERAL, VA, USA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coyote Hole Craft Beverages, a renowned player in the hard cider and sangria industry, is thrilled to introduce its newest venture, Mineral Brewing. This exciting development comes as part of Coyote Hole's commitment to expanding its portfolio of exceptional craft beverages. The new brewery and tasting room will be conveniently housed within Coyote Hole's main production and tasting room, nestled in Mineral, VA, at picturesque Lake Anna.
Mineral Brewing promises to deliver an innovative and diverse range of craft beers that will tantalize the taste buds of beer enthusiasts and novices alike. With a dedication to sourcing only the finest ingredients and employing masterful brewing techniques, the brand seeks to craft beers that embody both quality and creativity. The tasting room will provide visitors with an immersive experience, allowing them to savor the unique flavors and aromas while enjoying the scenic beauty of the Lake Anna region.
"We are excited to introduce Mineral Brewing as an extension of our commitment to excellence in the craft beverage industry," said Christopher Denkers, Founder and CEO of Coyote Hole Craft Beverages. "This new venture allows us to showcase our passion for crafting extraordinary beers while offering beer enthusiasts a delightful destination to enjoy our creations. We look forward to welcoming the community and visitors to our tasting room and sharing the distinct taste of Mineral Brewing with them."
Coyote Hole Craft Beverages anticipates that Mineral Brewing will be open in mid-September with an official grand opening announcement coming soon. For more information about Mineral Brewing and its offerings, please visit http://www.mineral.beer
About Coyote Hole
Coyote Hole Craft Beverages is a well-established family and veteran owned craft beverage manufacturer known for its dedication to crafting exceptional hard ciders and beer that cater to a wide range of palates. With a strong focus on quality, creativity, and sustainability, Coyote Hole has earned a loyal following and numerous awards. Their main production and tasting room, located in Mineral, VA, is in the heart of Lake Anna, providing visitors with a unique and enjoyable experience.
