Coyote Hole Craft Beverages Celebrates Excellence in Virginia with Expansion of Partnership with University of Virginia
Coyote Hole is launching two new UVA branded ciders and a 12 pack variety pack this August on top of their original UVA branded cider, Virginia CrushMINERAL, VA, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coyote Hole Craft Beverages, an esteemed craft beverage company known for its commitment to quality and innovation, is excited to announce the expansion of its partnership with the University of Virginia (UVA). This strategic collaboration brings two additional UVA branded ciders, each crafted to celebrate the vibrant community, traditions and spirit of the iconic institution. Together, the three exclusive ciders provide a delightful taste experience for cider enthusiasts and UVA supporters alike.
Virginia Crush, an update to our original UVA branded cider, is an homage to UVA’s vibrant community of dedicated and passionate students and alumni. This semi-sweet, crisp hard cider is made from fresh Virginia green apples, expertly blended with zesty oranges and the smooth, creamy essence of vanilla. It’s an effervescent delight.
Granny Hoo pays tribute to the longstanding traditions at UVA. This hard cider is our flagship green apple cider with a twist: adding just enough back-sweetened Granny Smith cider for a delightful balance of sweet and tart. Like a chair outside a Lawn room, it rocks!
Good Old Sangria captures the lively spirit of UVA’s social gatherings and sporting events. Good Old Sangria is a harmonious blend of our 100% fresh-pressed green apple hard cider with rosé wine, infused with luscious mango and tangy cranberry, gently carbonated. Say “Olé!”
In addition to the individual ciders, Coyote Hole Craft Beverages will offer the UVA branded Bushel Box variety pack, comprising all three ciders in a beautifully designed packaging. This variety pack will make for a perfect gift or collector's item for UVA alumni, students, and cider enthusiasts looking to savor the essence of UVA in every sip.
"We are delighted to expand our partnership with the University of Virginia and bring these UVA branded ciders to the market," said Christopher Denkers, Founder and CEO of Coyote Hole Craft Beverages. "By collaborating closely with UVA, we have carefully curated each cider to embody the university's values and heritage, and we believe they will resonate deeply with the UVA community. The UVA branded Bushel Box variety pack offers a convenient way for fans to experience the range of flavors and celebrate their affiliation with UVA."
The UVA branded ciders and Bushel Box variety pack will be available for purchase at Coyote Hole Craft Beverages' main production and tasting room in Mineral, VA, as well as retailers across Virginia and UVA merchandise outlets and stadiums. Coyote Hole invites cider enthusiasts, UVA alumni, and students to relish the distinct taste of UVA in every sip of these
About Coyote Hole
Coyote Hole Craft Beverages, a family owned and operated craft beverage company known for its dedication to crafting exceptional hard ciders and beer that cater to a wide range of palates. With a strong focus on quality, creativity, and sustainability, Coyote Hole has earned a loyal following and numerous awards.. Their main production and tasting room, located in Mineral, VA, is in the heart of Lake Anna, providing visitors with a unique and enjoyable experience.
Canning Coyote Hole's Newest UVA Partnership Cider, Granny Hoo!