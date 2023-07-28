Hilliard Law Secures Landmark $4.3 Million Jury Award Against Walmart
Pictured from left to right, Marissa Allen, Jack Walker, Scott Lacy, Michael Richardson, and Lauren Gonzales celebrate the announcement of the $4.3 million verdict.
The $4.3 million award, the largest injury award ever awarded in Smith County against Walmart, sets a precedent for holding companies accountable.
Justice has been served today, not only for Scott Lacy but for every individual who believes in the importance of corporate accountability.”CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hilliard Law, a nationally renowned personal injury law firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas, has achieved a groundbreaking victory in Smith County, Texas against Walmart, resulting in a historic jury award of $4.3 million. The Tyler, Texas verdict is a testament to the firm’s unwavering dedication to pursuing justice for its clients and holding corporate giants accountable for their actions.
The case involved Scott Lacy, who resides in Hot Springs, Arkansas, but was working as a sub-contractor at Walmart in Tyler, Texas. Mr. Lacy was working in the Lawn and Garden Center when told by Walmart employees to assist in apprehending a shoplifter, which is against corporate policy. Scott Lacy jumped into action, as requested. He, along with Walmart employees, chased the shoplifter into the parking lot and was successful in apprehending the shoplifter and retrieving the stolen merchandise. After releasing the offender, Mr. Lacy was walking back to work in the Garden Center when the shoplifter struck him with his vehicle, causing significant and life-long injuries.
Attorney Michael Richardson, partner at Hilliard Law, remarked, “Justice has been served today, not only for Scott Lacy but for every individual who believes in the importance of corporate accountability. Scott was tragically injured in a scenario that could have been prevented had Walmart followed its safety policies. This verdict reinforces the fact that retailers have an obligation to make sure their employees are properly trained and to keep their stores safe.”
The $4.3 million award, the largest injury award ever awarded in Smith County against Walmart, sets a precedent for holding companies accountable when they breach their duties to maintain a safe working environment for their employees and contractors in the face of foreseeable third-party criminal activity.
Richardson expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, stating, “This victory sends a powerful message that no corporation is above the law. We are grateful to have had the privilege to represent Mr. Lacy, and our team fought tirelessly to secure fair compensation for his injuries.”
Hilliard Law’s dedication to justice and relentless pursuit of fair compensation for clients has earned them a reputation as one of the nation’s leading personal injury law firms. With a track record of successful verdicts and settlements, the firm continues to make a profound impact on the lives of its clients.
“We believe that every individual deserves access to top-tier legal representation, regardless of their opponent’s size or resources,” said Bob Hilliard, founding partner of Hillard Law. “This verdict against corporate giant Walmart reflects our commitment to leveling the playing field for injured individuals seeking justice.”
Case Number: 21-2858-B; Smith County: https://www.smith-county.com/government/courts/district-courts
About Hilliard Law:
Hilliard Law, formerly Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP (HMG), is a nationally renowned law firm based in Corpus Christi, TX. With a history of success in personal injury and mass tort litigation, Hilliard Law is committed to providing aggressive representation and seeking justice for its clients. Bob Hilliard, owner and founding partner, has led Hilliard Law to the forefront of national trial law firms. Having tried over 150 jury trials, Mr. Hilliard is also a two-time winner of the National Law Journal’s prestigious Elite Trial Lawyer of the Year award for product liability and motor vehicles and has been recognized as a Super Lawyer for the past 20 years. Mr. Hilliard is double board certified and recognized as one of the top 100 trial lawyers in the United States. In the past year, Hilliard Law’s 40-lawyer firm has already secured over 100 million dollars in verdicts and settlements. For more information, visit www.hilliard-law.com.
