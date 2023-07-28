Middle East and Africa Data Monetization Market anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.47% over the next five years
The Middle East and Africa Data Monetization Market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 18.47% during the forecast period.
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Middle East and Africa Data Monetization Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.47% between 2020 and 2027. The prime factor driving the Middle East and Africa Data Monetization Market growth is the competitive advantage and market differentiation.
The Middle East and Africa data monetization sector is seeing rapid expansion and new prospects. Organisations are noticing the potential worth of their data as a result of the region's fast digital transformation and rising use of innovative technology. Businesses may use data monetization to obtain insights, earn cash, and gain a competitive advantage. The market environment in the Middle East and Africa area is diversified, with businesses such as telecommunications, healthcare, retail, and finance actively researching data monetization solutions. As data becomes more valuable, organisations are utilising creative solutions to maximise its value and promote regional business success.
The drivers driving growth in the Middle East and Africa data monetization industry are diverse and interconnected. Various sectors in the region are undergoing fast digital transformation. Organizations are embracing technology-driven solutions, digitizing operations, and implementing novel practices. This digital transition creates a massive volume of data, opening up possibilities for data monetization. Middle East and Africa have seen considerable growth in internet penetration. Improved network infrastructure and the increasing availability of mobile devices are driving this. The expanding number of internet users generates massive amounts of data that organizations may monetize.
The use of cutting-edge technology such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT) is also increasing. These technologies allow for efficient data collection, analysis, and monetization, allowing organisations to get useful insights and make cash from their data assets. SAP, for example, has announced the opening of its first public cloud data centre in Saudi Arabia, as part of Saudi Vision 2030. Businesses are becoming more conscious of the importance of data as a strategic asset. Organisations recognise that monetizing data may increase income, improve customer experiences, and increase operational efficiency. This understanding encourages them to engage in data monetization projects and to look for new methods to extract value from their data.
Organisations in the Middle East and Africa achieve a competitive edge and market distinction by properly leveraging their data assets. Data-driven strategies enable them to get important insights, create personalised goods and services, improve client experiences, and remain ahead of the competition. Global data monetization trends have an impact on the Middle East and Africa region as well. As organisations throughout the world embrace data-driven strategies, the Middle East and Africa are taking similar steps to remain competitive in the global market, attracting investment and driving data monetization innovation.
The Middle East and Africa data monetization market has been analyzed based on enterprise size, end-user industry, and country. The market has been segmented based on enterprise size into small, medium, and large. Countries are further classified into Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and others.
By region, The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is widely regarded as the market leader in the Middle East and Africa for data monetization. The UAE has positioned itself as a regional innovation and technology powerhouse, drawing substantial investment and promoting a favourable corporate climate. The UAE has positioned itself at the vanguard of data monetization, thanks to a solid digital infrastructure, sophisticated technology adoption, and government efforts fostering data-driven enterprises. Finance, telecommunications, healthcare, and retail are among the booming industries in the nation, fuelling prosperity and acting as an example for other countries in the Middle East and Africa.
As a part of the report, the key companies operating in the Middle East and Africa data monetization market that have been covered inlcude Accenture, Alphabet Inc (Google), IBM, Lexis Nexis Group, Snowflake, Edgematics Technologies, Proven Consult, and SAP among other major market players in the region.
The Middle East and Africa data monetization market research study segments market as follows:
• By Enterprise Size
o Small
o Medium
o Large
• By End-User Industry
o Retail
o Manufacturing
o Automotive
o BFSI
o Media and Entertainment
o Others
• By Country
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Israel
o Others
