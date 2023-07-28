CAMS Cares Week: Spreading Love and Compassion Across Local Communities
Uniting Communities Across the Carolinas - Giving Back, Empowering Change, and Inspiring HopeWILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CAMS (Community Association Management Services), the premier community management company throughout the Carolinas, is proud to announce the resounding success of CAMS Cares Week – a company-sponsored volunteer initiative that took place throughout the businesses’ nine regions. During this week, CAMS team members united in a spirit of altruism, dedicating their time and effort to support local non-profits.
CAMS Cares Week saw an outpouring of compassion, positively impacting the entire community. From working at animal shelters to brightening the days of families at Ronald McDonald House, painting recovery houses, making blankets for foster children, and donating food to the homeless community - every act of kindness resonated deeply with those they served.
"Community is at the heart of everything we do at CAMS, and CAMS Cares Week reflects our unwavering dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve," said Dave Orr, Community Association Management Services CEO. "The enthusiasm and involvement shown by our team members were truly heartwarming. We firmly believe that by giving back to our local communities, we create a positive ripple effect that enriches lives and creates a sense of belonging."
The impact of CAMS Cares Week extended far beyond the volunteer projects themselves. It fostered camaraderie among team members, who embraced the opportunity to collaborate in a different capacity. Furthermore, the event reinforced one of the company's core values “We are here to serve.”
Inspired by the success and sense of fulfillment it brought, CAMS is delighted that CAMS Cares Week will be an annual tradition. Each year, the company will continue its commitment to empowering communities and effecting positive change.
About Community Association Management Services
In business since 1991, CAMS has been North and South Carolina’s premier community management company. With experienced local managers in each of its nine regions, CAMS provides innovative solutions to the community associations it serves. Additionally, CAMS was featured on Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. To learn more, visit the CAMS website.
###
Sydney Jones
CAMS
+1 910-239-1348
email us here