From Success to Innovation: Building on Last Year's Triumph for the Next-Gen Genomics and Proteomics Event
Leading our way back to the ambitious research collaboration, Human Genome Project has paved ways in transforming biology and biological discovery.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After the resounding success of the inaugural event held last year, MarketsandMarkets is thrilled to announce the eagerly awaited 2nd Annual Next-Gen Genomics and Proteomics Conference, scheduled to take place on 7th - 8th March 2024 in London, UK.
The inaugural event witnessed an overwhelming response from industry experts, researchers, and academia, making it a remarkable success. Due to the remarkable feedback and numerous inquiries from participants about the next annual event, MarketsandMarkets is excited to continue this legacy of knowledge sharing and collaboration in the field of genomics and proteomics.
Key Highlights of the 2nd Annual Next-Gen Genomics and Proteomics Conference:
This year's conference promises to be even more insightful, engaging, and productive. The event will encompass a diverse range of topics related to cutting-edge developments in genomics and proteomics.
Some of the key highlights include:
• 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝘂𝗻𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀: Exploring the practical applications of functional genomics for advancements in various industries.
• 𝗢𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲: Unraveling the potential of organellar proteomics in transforming the landscape of biomedicine.
• 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻 – 𝗗𝗡𝗔 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗠𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗺: Understanding the intricate interactions between proteins and DNA at the molecular and cellular levels.
• 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆: Delving into the application of genomics in systems biology and its implications for various sectors.
• 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗠𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴: Examining the Role of gene expression and molecular mechanisms in Immune signalling and Response.
• 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗖𝘆𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗲 𝗣𝗵𝗲𝗻𝗼𝘁𝘆𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴: Discussing the advancements and applications of flow cytometry in immune phenotyping.
• 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝘆𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗰 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗸 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗜𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗼-𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀: Understanding the significance of polygenic risk scores in identifying immuno-metabolic markers.
• 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀 - 𝗡𝗚𝗦-𝗥𝗡𝗔 𝗦𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴: Exploring the potential of NGS-RNA sequencing in identifying biomarkers for predisposition to various conditions.
• 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝗦𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗶𝗿𝗰𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝘂𝗺𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘀: Investigating the utility of single-cell sequencing using circulating tumour cells for disease diagnosis.
• 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗿𝗮𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝘀 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗿𝘆-𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀: Uncovering the potential of electrospray mass spectrometry as a biomarker discovery tool.
• 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗠𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗱𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗟𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗱 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝘆: Analyzing the advancements in multidimensional liquid chromatography techniques.
• 𝗦𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝘂𝗺𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀: Understanding the role of spatial profiling in tumour proteomics for better insights into cancer biology.
• 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗺𝗲-𝗪𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗩𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮: Exploring the latest developments in genome-wide variant data analysis.
• 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗢𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻–𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Investigating the application of omics technologies in studying protein-protein interactions.
Registrations Open for Sponsorship, Exhibitors, Speaking Opportunities, and Delegation:
MarketsandMarkets invites organizations and individuals to be a part of this prestigious event by registering as sponsors, exhibitors, speakers, or delegates. This conference presents a unique opportunity to showcase products, share insights, and collaborate with key stakeholders in the genomics and proteomics community.
Early registration is encouraged as seats are limited. For more information and to register for the 2nd Annual Next-Gen Genomics and Proteomics Conference, visit the official event website or write us at events.marketsandmarkets.com.
Stay tuned for further updates and exciting announcements regarding the event. MarketsandMarkets looks forward to welcoming you to this knowledge-packed conference in March 2024!
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀™ 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀
MarketsandMarkets™ Conferences is a global leader in organizing B2B conferences, summits, and corporate events. Our events provide a platform for industry leaders, decision-makers, and experts to network, share knowledge, and discuss the latest developments in their respective fields. We cover a wide range of industries, including Pharma, Healthcare, Biotechnology, Information Technology, and many more. Our events are attended by excellent delegates from around the world, including Fortune 500 companies, SMEs, startups, and more.
Our conferences are focused on delivering high-quality and informative content, and we bring together leading experts from academia, industry, and government to share insights and best practices, discuss challenges and opportunities, and explore emerging trends and technologies.
At MarketsandMarkets Conferences, we are committed to providing our attendees with the most valuable and informative experience possible. We strive to create an environment that encourages collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership, and we are dedicated to delivering events that exceed our attendees' expectations. Join us at our next conference and discover the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in your industry.
