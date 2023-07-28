Celebrating Conservation at Bewl Water on World Ranger Day
We give nature the space it needs to thrive while providing a helping hand when necessary to enhance positive results.”TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bewl Water, the magnificent 800-acre reservoir in Lamberhurst, takes pride in celebrating World Ranger Day, showcasing its impressive strides in long-term sustainability and conservation efforts. Head Ranger, Dan Baker, with his over two decades of dedicated service at Bewl Water, has been instrumental in driving environmental performance, estate maintenance, and enriching visitor experiences.
— Dan Baker
World Ranger Day, observed globally on 31st July, is an initiative by the International Ranger Federation (IRF) in partnership with The Thin Green Line Foundation, their official charity. On this day, we pay tribute to the relentless efforts of rangers worldwide, including those at Bewl Water, who work tirelessly to protect parklands, heritage sites, and natural treasures.
Head Ranger Dan Baker shares his passion for the role, stating, "Being a ranger is physically demanding, yet incredibly fulfilling. Each day involves patrolling protected areas, monitoring recreational activities, safeguarding visitors, looking after wildlife, preserving ecosystems, and maintaining the grounds. The unpredictability of each day is part of the magic of being a ranger."
Situated between Kent and Sussex, Bewl Water boasts a diverse ecosystem, serving as a habitat for hundreds of protected species, including over 200 types of recorded birds. The reservoir allocates over £1.3 million annually to enhance and maintain its grounds and reservoir.
Demonstrating its commitment to long-term sustainability, Bewl Water invests in solar-powered sonic wave emitters placed strategically around the reservoir during peak seasons. These eco-friendly devices have effectively controlled outbreaks of toxic blue-green algae, safeguarding wild animals, livestock, and domestic pets.
Continuing its ongoing conservation efforts, Bewl Water undertakes shoaling measures to support native fish populations and conducts annual grassland mowing to encourage the growth of wildflowers. These vibrant blooms create vital habitats for various birds, insects, and animals, nurturing a thriving ecosystem. The team has also established a dedicated bird hide and nature reserve to protect the estate's endangered species.
Dan explains, "Our approach values nature's way of doing things. We give nature the space it needs to thrive while providing a helping hand when necessary to enhance positive results."
Beyond wildlife conservation, Bewl Water places equal emphasis on visitor safety and enjoyment, welcoming over 140,000 visitors annually. The reservoir continually invests in its grounds to ensure a delightful experience for all.
Over the next few years, the focus will be on connecting people with nature. Initiatives include creating a network of safe paths, rides, and access points, enhancing the reservoir's circular walk, and maintaining signs, entrances, benches, and paths to provide a warm and inviting woodland experience.
Recently, Dan and his team have conducted tree surveys to assess the health and safety of the extensive ancient semi-natural woodlands. The findings will inform proper management strategies, ensuring the preservation and well-being of the trees for years to come.
Additionally, the team has initiated a three-week project to improve the bridleway, enhancing drainage conditions for hikers and cyclists.
Dan expresses, "Maintaining the grounds is absolutely crucial for our visitors to have an incredible time here while ensuring their safety. Bewl Water has been a cherished destination for locals and tourists for almost 50 years, and we take great pride in preserving its natural beauty."
For more information about Bewl Water and its conservation efforts, please visit www.bewlwater.co.uk
