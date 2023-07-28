Capito Statement on Supreme Court Vacating Fourth Circuit Stays Allowing Mountain Valley Pipeline to Move Forward

– Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, released the below statement after the U.S. Supreme Court vacated stays issued by the 4U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which now enables construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline to resume.

“All necessary permits have been issued and approved, we passed bipartisan legislation in Congress, the president signed that legislation into law, and now the Supreme Court has spoken: construction on the Mountain Valley Pipeline can finally resume, which is a major win for American energy and American jobs.”

BACKGROUND:

On July 18, Ranking Member Capito, U.S. Reps. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.-01), Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.-02), Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.-14) and five other members of Congress filed an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s completion and against activist attempts to block its construction.

Ranking Member Capito has consistently led efforts in Congress to expedite permitting of the critically important Mountain Valley Pipeline, including helping secure the provision to include it in the Fiscal Responsibility Act in May 2023, a prior amendment to the Democrats’ Inflation Act in August 2022, comprehensive permitting reform legislation in September 2022, and introduction of the RESTART Act in May 2023.



