Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,271 in the last 365 days.

Capito Statement on Supreme Court Vacating Fourth Circuit Stays Allowing Mountain Valley Pipeline to Move Forward

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, released the below statement after the U.S. Supreme Court vacated stays issued by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which now enables construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline to resume.

“All necessary permits have been issued and approved, we passed bipartisan legislation in Congress, the president signed that legislation into law, and now the Supreme Court has spoken: construction on the Mountain Valley Pipeline can finally resume, which is a major win for American energy and American jobs.”

BACKGROUND:

On July 18, Ranking Member Capito, U.S. Reps. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.-01), Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.-02), Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.-14) and five other members of Congress filed an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s completion and against activist attempts to block its construction.

Ranking Member Capito has consistently led efforts in Congress to expedite permitting of the critically important Mountain Valley Pipeline, including helping secure the provision to include it in the Fiscal Responsibility Act in May 2023, a prior amendment to the Democrats’ Inflation Act in August 2022, comprehensive permitting reform legislation in September 2022, and introduction of the RESTART Act in May 2023.
 

# # #

 

You just read:

Capito Statement on Supreme Court Vacating Fourth Circuit Stays Allowing Mountain Valley Pipeline to Move Forward

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more