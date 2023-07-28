Career Mastered Top Entrepreneurial Women to Watch Announced
Outstanding Entrepreneurial Women to Watch Who Make Success Look Easy
We’re thrilled to present these remarkable women leaders who are resilient, creative, and talented all while juggling demanding careers, families, personal health and well-being, and community service”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Career Mastered Magazine’s 2023 Top Entrepreneurial Women to Watch have been announced by Linwick & Associates, LLC. Career Mastered identified entrepreneurial women who lead by example and impact, and who have made significant contributions to the marketplace. These women inspire others while mastering their careers.
— Dr. Lisa Lindsay Wicker
Career Mastered Top Entrepreneurial Women to Watch are women who make success look easy. Yet, we know that success comes with hard work, commitment, triumphs, and challenges. With women now making up a whopping 40% of new entrepreneurs, it’s clear that more women are turning to entrepreneurship than ever before. “We’re thrilled to present these remarkable women leaders who are resilient, creative, and talented all while juggling demanding careers, families, personal health and well-being, and community service,” said Dr. Lisa J. Wicker, CEO, Linwick & Associates and publisher, Career Mastered Magazine.
Career Mastered Magazine’s Fall 2023 Edition will feature the following Top Entrepreneurial Women to Watch
• Domonique Boone, Founder & CEO, Leslie’s Laundry Care
• Shania Elliott, Founder & CEO, Decadent Chefs
• Lisa Howze, Founder & CEO, The Lisa Howze Experience, LLC
• Dawn Johnson, Founder and CEO, Dawn Johnson Empowers, LLC and Dawn Johnson State Farm Insurance Agency
• Bridget Kaigler, Founder & CEO, Bringing Leadership Back, LLC
• Ohavia Phillips, Founder & Host, The OH Show, LLC
• Fabi Preslar, Founder & CEO SPARK Publications
• Joan T. Randall, Founder & CEO, Victorious You Press
• Lacretia Rogers, Founder & CEO, Detroit CEO Magazine; Detroit CEO Media; The Brave Ambition Radio Network
• Jody Trierweiler, Founder & CEO, Jody’s Fit Life CNC Fitness and Nutrition Company
About Career Mastered Magazine:
Career Mastered Magazine is a premier publication focused on women’s global leadership and careers. We provide a voice for the everyday career women who are making a compelling mark on business. Her attributes are: Iconic. Presence. Power. Our goal is to tell “her career story” to further the power of the woman. Packed with a combination of inspiring and thought-provoking career information, the magazine is positioned as one-of-a kind for global career women. Designed to provide readers with the latest must-haves and must-dos, with a diverse range of content including women leadership features, testimonials, c-suite stories, health and wellness, career fashion and more.
About Linwick & Associates, LLC:
Linwick & Associates, LLC is a global human resources consulting firm with offices in Metropolitan Detroit and Charlotte, NC. The mission of the company is to create organizational value through people. Its Founder, Dr. Lisa J. Wicker, is internationally recognized as a leader in human resources management with more than 30 years’ experience in organizational dynamics and change management across Fortune 50 Companies. Additionally, she is the founder and publisher of Career Mastered Magazine & Women’s Leadership Awards.
