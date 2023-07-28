Dr. Feinberg Has Joined the Staff of Total Image Wigs & Hair Restoration Center
Bringing his medical expertise to our patients
We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Feinberg to our staff. His medical background and experience in aesthetics adds depth to our portfolio of hair restoration services.”WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Image Wigs and Hair Restoration Center is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Michael Feinberg, MD, MS to their highly qualified, board-certified and state-licensed staff.
— Charlene Charthern, co-founder of Total Image
Dr. Feinberg has an eclectic clinical background that includes experience in Industrial, Preventive, and Aerospace Medicine. Previously he was the medical director of an aesthetic center in Santa Barbara which feature services such as laser resurfacing, Juvederm Fillers, Botox and Restylane.
At Total Image, Dr. Feinberg will be specializing in treatments using PRP (platelet-rich plasma) and PRF (platelet-rich fibrin) therapies for hair loss. Both PRP (platelet-rich plasma) and PRF (platelet-rich fibrin) therapies are three-step medical treatments in which a person’s blood is drawn, processed, and then injected into the scalp into the areas that need hair growth.
Dr. Feinberg joins the highly trained professionals that make up the Total Image Hair team. Along with co-founders Charlene Charthern and Natasha Spriggs, the team has over 30 years of experience in the hair industry and a passion to help those who suffer from hair loss.
About Total Image Wigs & Hair Restoration Center.
Total Image Hair is the brainchild of Charlene Charthern. With over 30 years of experience in the hair industry, 5 salon locations from LA to Beverly Hills and Woodland Hills during that time, she moved from traditional salon services to hair extensions and finally to follow her passion for helping those living with hair loss. Both Charlene and co-founder Natasha Spriggs have a deep understanding of the effects that hair loss has on self-esteem, and they are passionate about helping those men, women, and children. Total Image Hair is driven to help those with hair loss by meeting each client’s needs, to restore their confidence and to help them feel like themselves — only better! Hair loss affects over 80 million people in the United States. It is their goal to help those afflicted by using the best techniques to treat hair loss and by supplying the best quality hair replacement products. Their mission is that each of client will be restored to feeling whole and beautiful once more. Learn more at Total Image Hair.
