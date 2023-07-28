IAMFEMA: Meet Susan K. Jones

Meet Susan K. Jones!

Susan is a Hazard Mitigation Specialist at FEMA Region 8.

Her work consists of supporting the review of hazard mitigation plans, supporting disaster operations, representing her division with working groups, and ensuring that the Mitigation Division is prepared for a Continuity of Operations (COOP) event. (COOP is essentially the ability of an organization to continue performing essential functions in the event of an emergency).

Shortly after graduating from Christopher Newport University, she relocated to northern Virginia, where coincidentally, on the DC metro, she met a woman who worked for FEMA. Susan talked at length with the woman, which turned out to be the interview that got her hired. Susan then started working with FEMA in September 1998, in the Readiness Coordination Division at FEMA Headquarters.

FEMA Region 8 was fortunate enough to bring Susan onboard in May 2007 when she began as a Disaster Assistance Employee as part of FEMA’s Response Division.

Looking at her time with FEMA, Susan recalls the 2013 Colorado floods and the weather setup that caused extreme flooding in many communities along Colorado’s Front Range. Some areas saw a year’s worth of rainfall in a matter of days!

During that event, Susan was sent to the Colorado Emergency Operations Center as a Liaison Officer (LNO) then shortly after transitioned to Planning Section Chief where she continued to work the disaster for several months.

“I love FEMA’s mission of helping people before, during and after disaster but especially in the “before” stage.” After serving in the Response Division for 16 years, I value the importance of preparedness and mitigation actions.