U.S. Senior Official Murray to Participate in APEC-Related Meetings in Cebu, Philippines; Seoul, Republic of Korea; and Seattle, Washington

MEDIA NOTE

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

U.S. Senior Official for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Matt Murray will travel to Cebu, Philippines from July 26-30 to participate in the third APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) meeting of the year and stakeholder engagements; to Seoul, Republic of Korea July 31 and August 1; and to Seattle, Washington from August 1-7 and 14-21 to participate in the Third APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting and Related Meetings (SOM3).

From July 26-30, the ABAC meetings in Cebu will focus on APEC’s private sector priorities, with a particular emphasis on economic integration, sustainable growth, and digital innovation, among other topics. The ABAC priorities are well-aligned with the U.S. APEC host year goals emphasizing the importance of stakeholder engagement and public-private collaboration to foster a resilient and sustainable future for all.

Following his participation in Cebu, Senior Official Murray will continue to Seoul, Republic of Korea for APEC-focused meetings and engage with stakeholders. The Republic of Korea will be hosting APEC meetings in 2025.

The last stop will be in Seattle where SOM3 will be held from July 29 to August 21. This cluster of meetings will build upon the work from the previous meetings held in May in Detroit, Michigan, and will pave the way for further cooperation among APEC economies.

The meetings in Seattle will also include six ministerial meetings in the areas of Disaster Management, Food Security, Health and the Economy, Energy, Women and the Economy, and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises. Additionally, Senior Official Murray will be meeting with stakeholders from the Tacoma/Seattle area to collaborate on advancing an economic agenda that benefits workers, businesses, underserved communities, women, and families in the United States and across the region.

The United States is committed to hosting a productive and meaningful SOM3 and looks forward to welcoming APEC economies to Seattle to continue this important work to promote a more interconnected, innovative, and inclusive Asia-Pacific Region.

Learn more about the U.S. APEC 2023 host year here and follow us on LinkedIn .

For further information, please contact the U.S. APEC Team at USAPEC2023@state.gov.