PACE Recognizes FTC’s Guidance to the Lead Generation and Telemarketing Industries

As an organization representing the interests of the telemarketing/lead generation industry, we are focused on ensuring our industry embraces best practices and operates with the highest standards.” — Rob Seaver

BROWNSBURG, IN, USA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PACE - The Professional Associations for Customer Engagement today announced that it supports the recent efforts by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and other federal and state law enforcement agencies to clarify the operations and consent practices of the lead generation and telemarketing industries. Through the announced regulatory actions, including a settlement with Fluent, LLC, the FTC has set clear standards for how telemarketing and lead generation companies should operate and engage with consumers. The FTC also indicated that its industry oversight is ongoing, with more enforcement action possible, and compliance with their guidance is critical to achieving valuable and trusted relationships with consumers.

“As an organization representing the interests of the telemarketing and lead generation industry, we are constantly focused on ensuring that our industry embraces best practices and operates with the highest ethical standards,” said Rob Seaver, Executive Director of PACE. “The agreement that the FTC has reached with Fluent sets clear guidelines for how companies should operate in this highly regulated space, and to help our entire industry, we recommend all companies pay close attention to this week’s FTC guidance and Fluent’s lead in adopting them.”

PACE Chairman of the Board, Greggory Gragg, added, "The actions of the regulators align with PACE's mission to Self-Regulate against harmful Consumer practices." Gragg continued, "As we approach the public unveiling of our SRO / Self-Regulatory-Organization standards, we will continue to work with regulators and federal and state law enforcement to ensure Consumers are protected against unfair and deceptive practices."

To learn more about the efforts of PACE and to inquire about membership, visit https://www.paceassociation.org for more information.

The PACE Mission

As a community, PACE advocates for and promotes best practices, emerging technology, and thought leadership to and by its customer experience professional members to stimulate exceptional customer service, business growth, and personal development.

PACE provides value to members by providing the following:

- A unified voice in advocating on behalf of the customer experience industry

- Programs for sharing industry best practices and advancing professional education

- Meaningful and productive networking opportunities and events

- Compliance education and accreditation