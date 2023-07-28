PACE - The Professional Associations for Customer Engagement Vote New Chair and Vice-Chair to Board of Directors

PACE votes new Chairman and Vice Chairman to its Board of Directors

We will work to evolve PACE to meet the needs of our members.” — Gregory Gragg - Chairman of the Board

BROWNSBURG, IN, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PACE, the Professional Associations for Customer Engagement, the largest trade association serving the Contact Center and Performance Marketing industries, announces the appointment of Gregory Gragg, CEO of Blue Chair, as Chairman of its Board of Directors and Isaac Shloss, Chief Product Officer, Contact Center Compliance as the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors effective immediately.

"Right now is a critical time in the marketing arena. We are seeing heavy proposed regulation as technology changes how we all do business," says Gragg. "We will work to evolve PACE to meet the needs of our members, work with government agencies to show best practices, and develop new tools for us to use in this new era."

Shloss added, as Vice-President, "I hope to represent all member voices as we reshape the organization" He continued, "I want to look beyond the regulatory challenges of lead generation and outbound telemarketing. I believe there are potential growth areas around CX, HR, digital communication, and so much more."

In addition to the Vice-Chair duties and responsibilities, Shloss chairs the Government Affairs Committee and assists with numerous regulatory and compliance aspects of the organization. Gragg and Shloss will continue to fill their respective roles through the end of their current term, or December 31st, 2024. For more information, please visit www.paceassociation.org

The PACE Mission

As a community, PACE advocates for and promotes best practices, emerging technology, and thought leadership to and by its customer experience professional members to stimulate exceptional customer service, business growth, and personal development.

PACE provides value to members by providing the following:

- A unified voice in advocating on behalf of the customer experience industry

- Programs for sharing industry best practices and advancing professional education

- Meaningful and productive networking opportunities and events

- Compliance education and accreditation