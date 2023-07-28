Sumner Stroh: An Emerging Voice in Music's Support for Hollywood Strikes

Sumner Stroh stands with music industry giants in support of Hollywood strikes, amplifying the call for change in the entertainment industry.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood is currently experiencing a significant shift. As the writers and actors who form its backbone demand fair wages and better working conditions, they're finding allies in unexpected places. One of the most surprising? The music industry.

Among the chorus of voices singing in support, one note rings clear - Sumner Stroh. An emerging artist with a powerful message, Stroh is standing shoulder to shoulder with music's biggest names, using her platform to amplify the call for change.

In a recent Film Daily article, "Striking a Chord: How Music's Biggest Names and Emerging Voices are Amplifying Hollywood's Call for Change," Stroh is featured alongside industry heavyweights like Muni Long, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Snoop Dogg. The piece shines a spotlight on musicians who are using their influence to back the Hollywood strikes.

"Change isn't on the horizon; it's here," Stroh is quoted in the article. "The strikes are a symptom of a larger issue. It's about fair wages, respect, and recognizing the value of creative work."

Stroh's music is a unique blend of contemporary pop, synth pop, and dance-pop, rounded out with classic rock influences. But it's not just about the sound. Her songs carry a powerful message of proud femininity, self-love, and resilience. Her recent song "Love to Hate" is a bold anthem of rejecting societal expectations and embracing one's true self.

As the Hollywood strikes continue, musicians like Stroh are showing that the entertainment industry is more than just a spectacle. It's a community that stands together when it matters most. Just like in her song "Love to Hate," Stroh is not afraid to challenge the status quo and speak her mind, making her a powerful voice in this movement.

For more information about Sumner Stroh and her music, visit her Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/sumnerstroh/

You can listen to her empowering song "Love to Hate" here: https://open.spotify.com/track/2e8T2mqDXpqc8X1PUr6TCR?si=7a7d1c1233de4bec