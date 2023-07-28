$7.3 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in June With Another $831,000 in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $16.9 Million

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported more than $7.3 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during June, highlighted by a Powerball match-4 + PB prize worth $50,000. In addition, Fast Play players won nearly $831,000, and scratch-off players claimed over $16.9 million in cash prizes during June, including a $200,000! Stacks prize worth $200,000.

Draw-style daily game prizes for drawings during June included Pick 3 winning tickets totaling $3,453,870, Pick 4 winning tickets worth $2,028,400 and Pick 5 prizes totaling $362,450.

There were 17 Powerball with Power Play match-4 prizes totaling $4,600 and 49 Powerball match-4 prizes amounting to $4,900. There were also two Mega Millions match-4 + MB prizes totaling $20,000 and 26 Mega Millions match-4 prizes amounting to $13,000.

“Nearly 28,000 Power Play purchasers won an extra $234,360 in addition to their regular Powerball prizes for a total of $358,931 in winnings,” Lottery President Rose Hudson said. “Also, nearly 19,000 Megaplier purchasers won a bonus total of $161,690 in addition to their regular Mega Millions prizes for $230,472 in total winnings.” The $1 Power Play option offers Powerball players the chance to increase any nonjackpot winnings. The $1 Megaplier add-on multiplies nonjackpot Mega Millions prizes by a multiplier number selected during the drawing.

Forty-eight players won Lotto match-5 prizes totaling $56,011, helping to bring Lotto’s monthly total winnings to $288,314. Easy 5 prizes totaled $97,891 with an additional $79,275 won on ezmatch™, an instant-win option available for an additional $1.

In total, draw-style game winnings from drawings held in June were $7,349,157. Lottery draw-style game players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the winnings from those tickets.

“We encourage players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing and to check them promptly after the drawing. Even if a ticket does not win the jackpot, it could have won another prize,” Hudson added.

Players of the Lottery’s instant-win terminal Fast Play games won $830,510 in prizes, including a $5 Louisiana Jackpot ticket worth $21,051. Fast Play winning tickets can be claimed up to 90 days following the closure of the game. A list of current Fast Play games, prizes, winnings and claim deadlines can be found on the Lottery’s website at http://www.louisianalottery.com/fast-play.

In addition to $16,911,751 in scratch-off cash prizes paid during June, players also claimed $2,201,451 worth of free-ticket prizes. According to Lottery policy, scratch-off games are closed when all top prizes are claimed, and scratch-off players have 90 days from the official game closure date to redeem a winning ticket. A list of current scratch-off games, prizes remaining and claim deadlines can be found on its website, www.louisianalottery.com/scratch-offs.

Lottery ticket purchasers are reminded to play responsibly; anyone who may have a gambling problem, or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem are encouraged to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for help. Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. More information on prize payment options currently available can be found on the Lottery’s website at www.louisianalottery.com/claim.