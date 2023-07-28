Covington Resident Wins VIP Concert Experience of a Lifetime During First Living Lucky with Luke Combs Second-Chance Drawing

BATON ROUGE – Covington resident Nicole Eiselen won the VIP concert experience of a lifetime on July 13 after her entry was drawn out of approximately 11,700 entries as the winner of a Living Lucky with Luke Combs VIP Experience Prize Package during the Louisiana Lottery’s first Living Lucky with Luke Combs second-chance drawing.

Eiselen’s prize package includes admission to a private VIP concert experience for herself and a guest that is loaded with extras, including roundtrip airfare for two to Nashville, three nights hotel accommodations for two with double occupancy at the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown, ground transportation to all scheduled event activities in Nashville, daily breakfast for two, custom Living Lucky with Luke Combs merchandise pack, private welcome reception at the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME® AND MUSEUM, lunch at MARTIN’S BAR-B-QUE JOINT, Taste of Nashville Dinner and $500 spending cash.

“I am so excited about the entire experience! I’ve never been to Nashville before, so I can’t wait. I especially can’t wait to see Luke in concert! I know some people will get the chance to have a meet-and-greet with him and I hope I am one of them!" said Eiselen about becoming the Lottery’s winner.

Eiselen says she owes her win to her daughter, a Luke Combs “superfan.” “She loves Luke and knows everything about him. We were in the store, and she saw the Luke Combs scratch-off and told me I had to buy it and enter into the drawing! So any merchandise I receive will be going to my daughter!" she said.

During the experience, Eiselen’s name, along with the final Louisiana drawing winner, will go into a drawing from all state lottery winners for a Grand Prize cash drawing of $500,000, which Luke will award onstage at the end of the musical performance. In addition, one of the Louisiana winners will be awarded a $10,000 cash prize during the performance.

“This experience is truly a dream come true for country music fans,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “We are so pleased to offer players like Nicole the chance to win a seat at a private concert with Luke Combs and look forward to celebrating with our next winner as well.”

The deadline for the next and final drawing for a second Living Lucky with Luke Combs VIP Prize Package is Sept. 25, 2023. To enter, players should complete the information on the back of one (1) nonwinning Living Lucky with Luke Combs scratch-off ticket and mail the entry in an envelope (no larger than 4.5'' by 9.5'') to the drawing address shown below:

Louisiana Lottery Living Lucky 2nd Chance Drawing

P.O. Box 98506

Baton Rouge, LA 70884

Players can enter as many times as they wish, but each entry should be mailed in a separate envelope. Second-chance prize package winners and their guests must be at least 21 years of age.

Complete game and promotional rules as well as prize descriptions can be found at www.louisianalottery.com/living-lucky.

Lottery ticket purchasers and second-chance drawing entrants must be at least 21 years of age. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-877-770-7867. For security purposes, the Lottery encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing. Luke Combs’ name and likeness is a registered trademark of Luke Combs. Used under license. All rights reserved.