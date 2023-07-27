Say no to child labour and yes to education

This short video features the working conditions and various hazards for children, learning skills and working at automobile repair workshops, It urges the employers to complying with child labour related laws and features how relevant stakeholders can play instrumental role in withdrawing children from child labour and bringing them to schools.
