GameDevHQ Announces Exciting Partnership with Space Force Association's Creator League for Gaming Tournament
EINPresswire.com/ -- GameDevHQ, a gaming company empowering individuals to pursue careers in coding through game development, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with the Space Force Association's (SFA) Creator League. This partnership aims to provide valuable support and resources for an extraordinary gaming tournament where the worlds of gaming and space exploration, and defense unite in a display of innovation and inspiration.
GameDevHQ is committed to using game development as a gateway to software engineering, preparing individuals for rewarding coding and gaming careers. The company's flagship workforce development program, the Professional Unity Developers Program, is designed to propel students into the gaming industry and beyond. This program offers real-time support, industry expert guidance, and job placement assistance to ensure students successfully transition to new careers as software engineers. At GameDevHQ, success is measured by #hired, meaning the dedicated team works tirelessly with each student until they land a job.
"We are thrilled to partner with the Space Force Association's Creator League to offer support and resources for the gaming tournament. This is an incredible opportunity for aspiring developers to merge their passion for gaming with the vastness of space exploration," said Jonathan Weinberger, CEO of GameDevHQ. "By combining the creative forces of both organizations, we aim to unlock unprecedented levels of innovation and inspiration within the gaming community."
The Space Force Association Creator League gaming tournament allows participants to showcase their talents and creativity. This partnership perfectly aligns with GameDevHQ's mission of empowering game developers and fostering their growth. By merging the captivating world of gaming with the boundless possibilities of space, the collaboration aims to inspire the next generation of developers.
"We believe that by merging the captivating world of gaming with the boundless possibilities of space, we can inspire the next generation of developers to create truly remarkable gaming experiences," added Jonathan Weinberger.
For more information on GameDevHQ and the Professional Unity Developers Program, please visit gamedevhq.com. To learn more about the Space Force Association and the Creator League, please visit ussfa.org/sfa-creator-league.
About GameDevHQ:
GameDevHQ is a leading gaming company dedicated to empowering individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in coding and game development. Through their Professional Unity Developers Program, GameDevHQ prepares students for rewarding careers in the gaming industry and beyond. To learn more visit gamedevhq.com
About the Space Force Association (SFA):
SFA is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate for superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to support the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
Rhonda Sheya
GameDevHQ is committed to using game development as a gateway to software engineering, preparing individuals for rewarding coding and gaming careers. The company's flagship workforce development program, the Professional Unity Developers Program, is designed to propel students into the gaming industry and beyond. This program offers real-time support, industry expert guidance, and job placement assistance to ensure students successfully transition to new careers as software engineers. At GameDevHQ, success is measured by #hired, meaning the dedicated team works tirelessly with each student until they land a job.
"We are thrilled to partner with the Space Force Association's Creator League to offer support and resources for the gaming tournament. This is an incredible opportunity for aspiring developers to merge their passion for gaming with the vastness of space exploration," said Jonathan Weinberger, CEO of GameDevHQ. "By combining the creative forces of both organizations, we aim to unlock unprecedented levels of innovation and inspiration within the gaming community."
The Space Force Association Creator League gaming tournament allows participants to showcase their talents and creativity. This partnership perfectly aligns with GameDevHQ's mission of empowering game developers and fostering their growth. By merging the captivating world of gaming with the boundless possibilities of space, the collaboration aims to inspire the next generation of developers.
"We believe that by merging the captivating world of gaming with the boundless possibilities of space, we can inspire the next generation of developers to create truly remarkable gaming experiences," added Jonathan Weinberger.
For more information on GameDevHQ and the Professional Unity Developers Program, please visit gamedevhq.com. To learn more about the Space Force Association and the Creator League, please visit ussfa.org/sfa-creator-league.
About GameDevHQ:
GameDevHQ is a leading gaming company dedicated to empowering individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in coding and game development. Through their Professional Unity Developers Program, GameDevHQ prepares students for rewarding careers in the gaming industry and beyond. To learn more visit gamedevhq.com
About the Space Force Association (SFA):
SFA is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate for superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to support the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
Rhonda Sheya
Space Force Association
+1 720-345-4969
rhonda.sheya@ussfa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube