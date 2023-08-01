BlueBin Revolutionizes Healthcare Supply Chain Management with BBID
BlueBin partners with Avatek to launch BBID, a new electronic Kanban system with RFID & voice tech, at AHRMM23, automating efficient supply chain processes.
We have been exploring ways to further automate our Kanban solution for a while. The partnership with Richard Philippe turned this vision into reality.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueBin Inc. announced that they would release BBID, its new electronic two-bin Kanban solution, at the 2023 AHRMM annual convention in Orlando, Florida, on August 7th, 2023.
BBID brings the healthcare supply chain to the next frontier by combining RFID, LED lighting, and voice technology. Building on the recognized benefits of the industry-leading BlueBin Kanban solution, BBID’s automation functionalities will generate increased process efficiency both from the operational and clinical perspectives.
Combining the leading Kanban replenishment expertise of BlueBin, with the supply chain automation expertise of Richard Philippe, the inventor of the RFID-enabled Two Bin system, BBID clearly marks the next generation of Healthcare Supply Chain Management.
“This marks an important moment in the development of the BlueBin offering,” said Charles Hodge, Co-Founder and President of BlueBin Inc. “We have been exploring ways to further automate our Kanban solution for a while. The partnership with Richard Philippe turned this vision into reality.”
“I have been thinking about ways to automate Kanban processes for many years but never found the right process and technology match,” said Philippe, inventor of the RFID-enabled two-bin system, “My recent involvement with BlueBin as well as for the last few years in the industrial supply chain, the evolution of the available technologies, as well as collaboration with technology scientists, has made this new solution possible.”
About BlueBin Inc. – BlueBin’s mission is to dramatically improve healthcare – adding value to the supply chain process by ensuring clinicians have the right supplies at the right time, maximizing efficiency. BlueBin’s solution fuses cutting-edge technology with lean methodologies and principles, providing an operating system for managing all medical supplies in all areas of the hospital or healthcare environments.
About Avatek, a subsidiary of GRP Inc. – Avatek develops supply chain automation solutions distributed through integration partners.
