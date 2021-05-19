BlueBin Announces Updates to BlueQ SmartScan
Allows Deep Integrations with All ERP Systems, Simplifies Transition to Cloud-based ERP SystemsSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueBin, a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain inventory management solutions and software to the healthcare industry, today announced updates to their best-in-class, enterprise supply chain analytics platform. BlueQ SmartScan is designed to replace aged and expensive handhelds with a great deal of added functionality and allows Supply Chain Managers to give their Kanban or traditional Par replenishment systems a boost.
“We’ve developed our SmartScan technology based on decades of supply chain management and replenishment experience,” says Charles Hodge, President and CEO at BlueBin. “A significant number of our clients and partners have either gone through the transition to a cloud-based ERP or are planning to soon as a part of their strategic roadmap. At BlueBin, we have been entrusted to support their transition. Either with our new SmartScan scanning technology, our consulting expertise to ease the burden, or both.”
BlueQ Analytics and SmartScan support enhanced supply chain functionality, real-time par optimization, and robust reporting that integrates with all ERP systems. It provides functionality that standard ERP handhelds neglect, filling in the gaps in supply chain, labor management, and accurate reporting before, during, and long after the transition to a cloud-based ERP.
Features and benefits of BlueQ SmartScan include:
• Easy to learn/use order entry into any ERP
• Works with Kanban or traditional Par Cart processes
• Route control functionality
• Warehouse/Inventory manager
• Preference card optimization
• Returns directly to supplier
• Immediately improves supply chain management process
• Easily access best-in-class BlueQ Analytics
BlueQ SmartScan is currently available via subscription. For more information on BlueQ Analytics and SmartScan, visit https://bluebin.com/solutions/blueq-analytics/.
About BlueBin Inc: BlueBin’s mission is to dramatically improve healthcare – adding value to the supply chain process to ensure clinicians have the right supplies at the right time. BlueBin simplifies the supply chain process for healthcare. Reducing costs, operational waste, and allowing clinicians to focus on what matters most, providing quality care to patients.
