CIDRZ new research study to help inform the design of efficacious vaccines for sub-Saharan Africa.

The CIDRZ research team has joined other researchers from Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa and Zimbabwe, in conducting a three-year study which shall help tailor an HIV vaccine effective for people in the Sub-Sahara Africa region. The study is titled “cytotoxic T Lymphocytes (CTL) specificities and Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) class I allele associated with control of HIV”, and is earmarking to recruit approximately 3000 participants regionally, with Zambia contributing 800 participants.

Study lead, Professor Zaza Ndhlovu, from Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI), noted that “By characterising HLA allele and haplotype frequencies and networked epitope combinations in eastern and southern Africa, the study will generate information regarding HLA usage that could inform the development of vaccines for various pathogens, including HIV, HPV, and malaria.”

The findings from the study shall support the design of a T cell-based HIV vaccine that will be effective in the target populations.

The study is being undertaken in collaboration with Professors Thumbi Ndung’u (AHRI), Veron Ramsuran (University of KwaZulu-Natal), Etienne Karita (Rwanda Zambia HIV Research Group), Caroline Chisenga (Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia), and Daniel Muema (KAVI-Institute of Clinical Research, University of Nairobi).