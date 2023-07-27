Tiny Barn Concerts at Walnut Grove Farm!

Performers at the August Concerts

Walnut Grove Farm is featuring regional musicians doing Rock, Blue Grass, Country, & Blues for family friendly evenings with food truck fresh fare during August

This mini concert series is a great opportunity to share summer fun with great music, food, and friends in this classic barn. Get your tickets, now. We look forward to seeing you!” — Janis King

KNOXVILLE, ILLINOIS, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Back by popular demand, Historic Walnut Grove Farm is featuring fine local music talent and food businesses during August’s Tiny Barn Concerts! Don’t miss Wednesdays at Walnut Grove Farm, August 9th, 23rd, and 30th, and Friday evening on August 18th. Fine regional musicians doing Rock, Blue Grass, Country, Blues and Pop favs as well as original works will be on the agenda. Family friendly evenings with music, dancing, food truck fresh fare and libations by the Patio will highlight each summer week. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door and funds go to support the artists and live music in our community! Great food and “summer signature” drinks are available for purchase.

Go to Barn-Concerts.com and our Facebook page for more information and to purchase tickets in advance. Food starts at 5 pm and music at 6 pm. Walnut Grove Farm is located ½ mi north of Knoxville Illinois on Carr Street (Knox Station Road).

The Line Up:

*August 9th: Carol Jean and Jera Musical Duo, “Rock, Pop, Blue Grass, Country” with MB’s Food Truck featuring Greek food for purchase (as well as the Patio selling signature drinks).

*August 18th: John Pecsi Show with Patio’s tacos and margueritas.

*August 23rd: The Taproot Wranglers string band with Tacos and Thai Food Truck (Knoxville Night). Patio’s libations will also be available for purchase.

*August 30th: Dance party with Lucas Sanor of Nostalgia-Rush from Joliet, with Tacos and Thai Food Truck and The Patio’s libations.

These events will be held in the National Register Farmstead’s barn at Walnut Grove Farm. The tickets are $12 each (processing fees covered) and can be purchased in advance online or at the door. Children under 12 are free. Great food and signature drinks will be available to purchase.

“This mini concert series is a great opportunity to share summer fun with great music, food, and friends in this classic barn. Get your tickets, now. We look forward to seeing you!” states Jan King of Walnut Grove Farm.