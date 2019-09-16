Kids Rock the Arts at Walnut Grove Farm

Kids Rock the Arts at Historic Walnut Grove Farm during the Knox County Scenic Drive features fine art, local foods, farm produce, and kids activities.

KNOXVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Historic Walnut Grove Farm is providing opportunities for local youth to showcase their talents with an art contest and music performances during the 43rd anniversary of the Knox County Scenic Drive, October 5 & 6, 12 & 13. Kids Rock the Arts activities are highlighted this year during the juried artisan show and sale to feature regional musicians and artists during all four days of this traditional family event at the Barn Festival. The farm, an official stop on the Knox County Scenic Drive, is located ½ mile north of Knoxville, IL. Please go to www.walnutgrovefarm.com/scenic-drive-at-the-farm to learn more about this event.

The Kids Rock the Arts Contest is sponsored by Blick Art Materials and the Galesburg Civic Art Center. Youth, Kindergarten through 12th grade, are encouraged to bring their original art to the Galesburg Civic Art Center by 3 PM on Saturday, September 28th. All two-dimensional artwork (paintings, watercolors, collages, photographs) will then be on display at Walnut Grove Farm during the Scenic Drive and judged by celebrated local artist Julie Swanson Davis. Blick Art Materials will provide the winners of each category a Blick Gift Certificate. For more information visit www.walnutgrovefarm.com/kids-rock-the-arts-contest or call (309) 289-4770.

Kids Rock the Arts - Performing on Stage is an invitation for all youth up to age 20 to sing, play instruments, and perform as individuals or as a group on stage at Walnut Grove Farm during Knox County Scenic Drive. Youth interested in auditioning should submit a 2 minute video via email to wgfarm.events@gmail.com or to #kidsrockthearts by September 23rd to be considered for those spots. Professional musician, song writer and recording artist, Paul Hamilton, will provide and manage the sound system for the event as well as encouragement for the students. For more information www.walnutgrovefarm.com/kids-rock-the-arts-music or call Rich Wood at (773) 805-3503.

The Knox County Scenic Drive is a self-guided fall foliage tour that has become a family tradition for thousands. The Drive began as a way to preserve and showcase the historic sites in the County, and today provides old time family fun with demonstrations of traditional crafts and work skills at every stop. The event at Walnut Grove Farm has evolved to include fine art, local foods and farm produce, kids activities and a variety of acoustic music styles.

More kid-fun includes farm animals, a mini ag-fair presented by the Knoxville FFA, carriage rides, petting zoo and an art activity. Taste open kettle stew, bread pudding and locally made pies while listening to music. Donations will be accepted as a way to help defray the event expenses and recent barn improvements. Check the final performance and activity schedule the week before the Drive at www.walnutgrovefarm.com and Historic Walnut Grove farm’s Facebook page.

Show coordinator, Rich Wood states, “Great art, music, food, farm produce and family fun is a fall combo to not be missed. Come on over!” Check WalnutGroveFarm.com for a full schedule and artists’ info, or call

(309) 289-4770. Like us on Facebook.



