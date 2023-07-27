IF EVERYDAY WAS LIKE CHRISTMAS BY CYNTHIA BASINET IS OUT NOW
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cynthia Basinet, a celebrated singer-songwriter, has just released her newest single If Everyday Was Like Christmas https://open.spotify.com/track/7hNmwxTUrGRnhj1hbwobVY?si=UyzAqzFRTlqW_4hAwPMGBQ, now available across all major streaming platforms. Renowned as a multifaceted talent, Cynthia has built a striking career within the entertainment industry, first gaining recognition as a leading American fashion model, and later, for her globally acclaimed “sultry jazz recording and performances.” The influence of Cynthia Basinet stretches beyond the music industry garnering, big profits for Ptak and big media since 1999 after she launched her music online.
Living a bi-coastal lifestyle between the dynamic cities of New York and Nashville, Cynthia’s music has left an indelible mark on the music industry. Her iconic track Santa Baby, famously recorded for “Friend and Lover of Jack Nicholson,” graced the screen in popular TV shows like NCIS: Los Angeles and even secured a spot in Billboard's top ten covers of the track. Cynthia’s signature style has profoundly influenced a legion of pop stars and celebrities alike, solidifying her impactful contribution to the music industry.
Beyond her musical accomplishments, Cynthia’s humanitarian work has earned her a Nobel Peace Prize nomination. Her dedication towards aiding the Saharawi people, marked by her visits to refugee camps in Western Sahara, showcases her commitment to making a difference in the world. Always seeking to grow and adapt, Cynthia authored How To Be Civil In An Uncivil World in 2020. Driven by an innate desire to inspire, she also hosts her own podcast, The World According to Cynthia. As an advocate for fair rights, Cynthia is in support of the globally recognized strike of union workers in the entertainment industry, rightfully standing against big tech and big media’s exploitation of talent.
Cynthia Basinet currently has ten singles and two albums in her Spotify discography. One of her most popular tracks which was written for lover and friend Jack Nicholson, Santa Baby https://open.spotify.com/track/1amNPUENoJxrXOXthzaovO?si=dcb71486879e4273, has amassed more than one million streams on Spotify alone. With a growing number of followers and listeners, there is no denying the fact that Cynthia Basinet has developed a dedicated following of loyal fans who will be eager to hear her latest single If Everyday Was Like Christmas https://open.spotify.com/track/7hNmwxTUrGRnhj1hbwobVY?si=UyzAqzFRTlqW_4hAwPMGBQ.
FEATURED RELEASE
If Everyday Was Like Christmas https://open.spotify.com/track/7hNmwxTUrGRnhj1hbwobVY?si=UyzAqzFRTlqW_4hAwPMGBQby Cynthia Basinet is out now and available to stream on all major streaming platforms! The new single, with its soothing three-minute runtime and a tempo of 62 bpm, starts with a seven-second intro, instantly setting a tranquil tone. Cynthia Basinet’s velvety vocals perfectly match the melodious rhythm of the instrumentation. Subtly layered harmonized backing vocals enrich the main vocal line, enhancing its resonance without overshadowing the lyrics’ importance. The seamless integration of melodic strings, foundational piano, subtle guitar, and steady percussion sets an ideal backdrop for the vocals. The exquisite interplay between the lead and backing vocals adds the perfect degree of dynamic variation, keeping listeners engaged throughout the song.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djTLMugiOTY
Positioned to be a modern Christmas classic, this release elegantly blends the nostalgia of the holiday season with a beautiful melody and stunning vocal performance. It encourages listeners to carry the holiday spirit throughout the year and to “spread joy to those you love”. If Everyday Was Like Christmas https://open.spotify.com/track/7hNmwxTUrGRnhj1hbwobVY?si=UyzAqzFRTlqW_4hAwPMGBQ leaves you humming the catchy hook and reaching for that replay button.
https://open.spotify.com/track/7hNmwxTUrGRnhj1hbwobVY?si=UyzAqzFRTlqW_4hAwPMGBQ
From the well-balanced production and impressive instrumentation to the authentic vocal performance, fans of Cynthia Basinet and new listeners will be eager to hear this single. Be sure to follow Cynthia Basinet on social media to stay up-to-date with future releases and performances!
David Abelson
Living a bi-coastal lifestyle between the dynamic cities of New York and Nashville, Cynthia’s music has left an indelible mark on the music industry. Her iconic track Santa Baby, famously recorded for “Friend and Lover of Jack Nicholson,” graced the screen in popular TV shows like NCIS: Los Angeles and even secured a spot in Billboard's top ten covers of the track. Cynthia’s signature style has profoundly influenced a legion of pop stars and celebrities alike, solidifying her impactful contribution to the music industry.
Beyond her musical accomplishments, Cynthia’s humanitarian work has earned her a Nobel Peace Prize nomination. Her dedication towards aiding the Saharawi people, marked by her visits to refugee camps in Western Sahara, showcases her commitment to making a difference in the world. Always seeking to grow and adapt, Cynthia authored How To Be Civil In An Uncivil World in 2020. Driven by an innate desire to inspire, she also hosts her own podcast, The World According to Cynthia. As an advocate for fair rights, Cynthia is in support of the globally recognized strike of union workers in the entertainment industry, rightfully standing against big tech and big media’s exploitation of talent.
Cynthia Basinet currently has ten singles and two albums in her Spotify discography. One of her most popular tracks which was written for lover and friend Jack Nicholson, Santa Baby https://open.spotify.com/track/1amNPUENoJxrXOXthzaovO?si=dcb71486879e4273, has amassed more than one million streams on Spotify alone. With a growing number of followers and listeners, there is no denying the fact that Cynthia Basinet has developed a dedicated following of loyal fans who will be eager to hear her latest single If Everyday Was Like Christmas https://open.spotify.com/track/7hNmwxTUrGRnhj1hbwobVY?si=UyzAqzFRTlqW_4hAwPMGBQ.
FEATURED RELEASE
If Everyday Was Like Christmas https://open.spotify.com/track/7hNmwxTUrGRnhj1hbwobVY?si=UyzAqzFRTlqW_4hAwPMGBQby Cynthia Basinet is out now and available to stream on all major streaming platforms! The new single, with its soothing three-minute runtime and a tempo of 62 bpm, starts with a seven-second intro, instantly setting a tranquil tone. Cynthia Basinet’s velvety vocals perfectly match the melodious rhythm of the instrumentation. Subtly layered harmonized backing vocals enrich the main vocal line, enhancing its resonance without overshadowing the lyrics’ importance. The seamless integration of melodic strings, foundational piano, subtle guitar, and steady percussion sets an ideal backdrop for the vocals. The exquisite interplay between the lead and backing vocals adds the perfect degree of dynamic variation, keeping listeners engaged throughout the song.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djTLMugiOTY
Positioned to be a modern Christmas classic, this release elegantly blends the nostalgia of the holiday season with a beautiful melody and stunning vocal performance. It encourages listeners to carry the holiday spirit throughout the year and to “spread joy to those you love”. If Everyday Was Like Christmas https://open.spotify.com/track/7hNmwxTUrGRnhj1hbwobVY?si=UyzAqzFRTlqW_4hAwPMGBQ leaves you humming the catchy hook and reaching for that replay button.
https://open.spotify.com/track/7hNmwxTUrGRnhj1hbwobVY?si=UyzAqzFRTlqW_4hAwPMGBQ
From the well-balanced production and impressive instrumentation to the authentic vocal performance, fans of Cynthia Basinet and new listeners will be eager to hear this single. Be sure to follow Cynthia Basinet on social media to stay up-to-date with future releases and performances!
David Abelson
Welcome to dreamsville records
+1 6292488027
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other