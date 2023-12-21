Discovering Truth featuring Cynthia Basinet The Truth about Santa Baby (Hint: Never Marilyn Monroe) Holiday Podcast

Salvation Army Christmas - Los Angeles Photo of Cynthia Basinet, addressing United Nations Security Council 2021 Discovering the Truth podcast

Cynthia Basinet’s Own Rendition Of Eartha Kitt’s Classic, “Santa Baby” Showcases Such Incredible Vocal Talent That It Should Be Applauded More And Compared Less

Recorded in 1997, reportedly as a christmas gift for Jack Nicholson. Such a lucky man, if you ask me. Learn more about her remarkable story, Discovering Truth feat. Cynthia Basinet’s Santa Baby ” — Daily Music Spin

NASHVILLE, TN, US, December 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cynthia Basinet’s Own Sultry Rendition Of Eartha Kitt’s Classic, “Santa Baby” Showcases Such Incredible Vocal TalentYou have probably listened to so many renditions of Joan Javits, Phillip Springer, and Eartha Kitt’s 1953 cheeky and catchy classic “Santa Baby.” I too have, but one particularly stands out, and that is Cynthia Basinet’s own cover of the song. When I first heard it, I was awe-inspired and curious to know the person behind that delightful voice, and that’s how I got to know her. Turns out, many listeners weren’t as curious and motivated to get to know the vocalist behind the song, and many assumed it was performed by Marilyn Monroe —a misconception that persists to this day.Don’t get me wrong, there is nothing wrong with her voice being compared to such a legend, but even so, I think Cynthia would appreciate more being recognized as her own artist, who did a phenomenal job with this cover, astonishing the world with her vocal expertise.Interestingly, this tune was recorded in 1997, reportedly as a christmas gift for Jack Nicholson . Such a lucky man, if you ask me. To learn more about her infamous story, listen to Discovering Truth featuring Cynthia Basinet- The Truth about Santa Baby and by following her podcast, “The World According To Cynthia” is highly recommended.For over two decades now, Cynthia’s remarkable rendition of “Santa Baby” has mistakenly been attributed to Marilyn Monroe despite being listed in Billboard best versions plus, soundtracks for CBS's NCISLA and indie cult film, "Party Monster".“She sings like an angel, her sultry jazzy vocal tones pouring through the mellow, smooth, and nostalgic foundation, tugging at a listener’s heartstrings and not departing from the cheeky tone of the song.” -Daily Music SpinHer mesmerizing vocal display has earned the song widespread critical acclaim and considered "one of the truly great voices of our time". Her version has been played on radio playlists all over the world, has been inducted into editorial Christmas playlists, having amassed millions of streams. Cynthia’s version contributed to the song’s mass popularity amongst pop and jazz artists who have re-recorded her sultry and sexy style from Kylie Minogue, Pussy Cat Dolls, Michael Buble, Taylor Swift, Tamar Braxton, Ashanti, Ariana Grande, Trisha Yearwood, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and thousands more. Nobel Peace Prize nominated activist, author, successful fashion model turned actress, and "social influencer to social influence", Cynthia is still a maverick of the music scene, and she deserves credit for recording such a phenomenon with this classic that will always stay with us!Catch Up With Cynthia Basinet and her latest critically acclaimed hits recorded in Nashville at famed Hilltop Studios. Her smooth jazzy vocals country crossover in her rendition of Patsy Cline’s “You Belong To Me”, Elvis’s “If Every day Could be like Christmas” and an original bluesy “Biggest Fool Of All” follow up to her “Sweet Dreams”.Check out the links below to add Cynthia’s songs to your own Christmas playlist…you’ll be playing it quite a lot this holiday season!

SANTA BABY - Cynthia Basinet (Yep... that one! Never Marilyn Monroe)