Suspect Sought in an Attempted Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 3200 Block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Attempted Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 27, 2023, in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:34 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect demanded money. When the victim didn’t comply, the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.