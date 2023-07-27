Gov. Spencer Cox recognizes recipients of second annual Governor’s Spirit of Service Award

SALT LAKE CITY (July 27, 2023) – Today Gov. Spencer Cox honored individuals and organizations who have rendered exemplary service to others throughout the state. Four individuals and four organizations received the second annual Governor’s Spirit of Service Award in a ceremony in the Gold Room at the Utah State Capitol. The winners of this year’s awards were selected from hundreds of nominations submitted to the Governor’s Office earlier this year.

“The Spirit of Service winners are amazing examples of why Utah leads the nation in volunteerism and service,” Gov. Cox said. “I am honored to pay them tribute and recognize the good they are doing in our great state.”

2023 Governor’s Spirit of Service Award winners:

Individuals:

Jared Quan: Jared Quan is a writer, mentor, and advocate who has served as a volunteer for numerous events and organizations including the president for the League of Utah Writers, board member of the Cultural Arts Society of West Jordan, grants director of the Eagle Mountain Arts Alliance, executive director of Big World Network, chair of the West Jordan Arts Council, member of the Utah Poet Laureate Selection Committee, recruiting chair of the Association of IT Professional Utah Chapter and others. He was given the Gold Volunteer Service Award by the president of the United States for his more than 1,500 hours of service to the writing community from 2015 to 2017. Learn more about Jared Quan here.

Jill Anderson: Jill Anderson, the CEO of CAPSA (Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse), has dedicated her career to providing vital support and resources to survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse in northern Utah. Under her leadership, CAPSA has grown from a small one-home shelter to the leading domestic violence and sexual abuse support center in the state. Anderson has been recognized for her contributions to our community receiving Resident of the Year by the Herald Journal in 2013, the Lifetime Achievement Award from Utah State University’s Center for Women and Gender in 2016, and the Melvin C. Wilson Lifetime Achievement Award from The Utah Council on Victims of Crime. Learn more about Jill Anderson here.

Mary Anne Andersen: Mary Anne Andersen has devoted herself to building the arts community in Cedar City. She has chaired the Cedar City Arts Council (CCAC) mini-grant committee for 15 years, chairs the Literary Book Group for the CCAC and has taught piano to countless students at Southern Utah University and in the community. She serves on the Cedar City Music Arts (CCMA) Board and writes a weekly arts column for the Iron County Today. Her service involves countless hours and dedication to making the arts flourish in Cedar City.

Stephanie Benally: As the Native American specialist for Utah Foster Care, Stephanie Benally led the development of Utah’s first statewide Native American foster care recruitment and retention plan. In addition, she launched the Cedar Project, a resource available for Native children in foster care to receive cultural information and support. She works with local and national media outlets to increase awareness about maintaining cultural connectivity for foster kids in the Native American community, and volunteers for the Utah AIDS Foundation, the Adopt-A-Native Elder program, Rape Recovery Center, League of Women Voters and the Utah State Correctional Facility. She also serves as chair of the Title VI American Indian Education Parent Committee of Granite School District. Learn more about Stephanie Benally here.

Organizations:

Switchpoint: Switchpoint Community Resource Center is a stepping stone for individuals experiencing homelessness. Switchpoint CEO Carol Hollowell created Switchpoint eight years ago, collaborating with the city of St. George, to open a 24/7 homeless shelter. Since then, Switchpoint services have expanded from Washington County to Tooele and Salt Lake counties. Learn more about Switchpoint here.

Alianza Venezolana de Utah: Alianza Venezolana de Utah was formed in 2018 to help Venezuelan immigrants resettle in Utah. They provide humanitarian help, develop programs for Venezuelans arriving in Utah, and have networked with local and federal leaders to help Venezuelans be law-abiding residents and find opportunities for them to achieve the American dream. Learn more about Alianza Venezolana de Utah here.

Wasatch Wanderers Animal Rescue: Wasatch Wanderers is a nonprofit that actively rescues farm animals that have been abandoned, neglected, and abused. There are limited resources for many domestic farm animals such as geese and ducks. Wasatch Wanderers is one of only a few organizations that rescues these animals and they have saved more than 900 animals since their founding in 2021. Learn more about Wasatch Wanders here.

Friends of Snow Canyon: The Friends of Snow Canyon State Park is a nonprofit established in 2011 to support the mission of Snow Canyon State Park. In 2022, the Friends contributed more than 2,700 volunteer hours to park projects. Projects included public education programs, graffiti removal, control of invasive plants; restoration projects and maintaining the park’s 38-plus miles of trails. As recreation continues to blossom throughout the state, Friends of Snow Canyon recognizes the value of protecting and promoting outdoor spaces and the connection between healthy, accessible landscapes and spending time outdoors.

