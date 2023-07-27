Theft/ St Johnsbury

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4005514

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: Between 07/24 and 07/27

INCIDENT LOCATION: 10397 VT Rt 25 Corinth, VT

VIOLATION: Theft

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Northeast Slopes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police is investigating yet another reported theft of items from the film set of the movie “Beetlejuice 2” in East Corinth. Unfortunately this time the items stolen were being donated to Northeast Slopes.

These items, 6 windows that were feature on the Beetlejuice house, which has now been deconstructed. These windows were being stored at Northeast Slopes.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.