Theft/ St Johnsbury
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4005514
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: Between 07/24 and 07/27
INCIDENT LOCATION: 10397 VT Rt 25 Corinth, VT
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Northeast Slopes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police is investigating yet another reported theft of items from the film set of the movie “Beetlejuice 2” in East Corinth. Unfortunately this time the items stolen were being donated to Northeast Slopes.
These items, 6 windows that were feature on the Beetlejuice house, which has now been deconstructed. These windows were being stored at Northeast Slopes.
Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.