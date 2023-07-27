Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,323 in the last 365 days.

Theft/ St Johnsbury

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4005514

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                          

STATION: St Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: Between 07/24 and 07/27

INCIDENT LOCATION: 10397 VT Rt 25 Corinth, VT

VIOLATION: Theft

 

ACCUSED:   Unknown                                             

 

VICTIM: Northeast Slopes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police is investigating yet another reported theft of items from the film set of the movie “Beetlejuice 2” in East Corinth. Unfortunately this time the items stolen were being donated to Northeast Slopes.

 

These items, 6 windows that were feature on the Beetlejuice house, which has now been deconstructed. These windows were being stored at Northeast Slopes.

 

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

You just read:

Theft/ St Johnsbury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more